WynnBET's New Multi-State App Now Available in Six More Jurisdictions

News provided by

WynnBET

04 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

WynnBET's new app features improved user experience and interface

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the online casino and sports betting ("iGaming") app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Friday that six of its states are now available on the new WynnBET app. The new multi-state platform replaces existing state specific apps, bringing players several improved features including faster deposits and withdrawals, one app and login across all states, a travelling wallet, more sports markets, and more casino games.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new WynnBET app with enhanced sportsbook technology to six more markets, which continues our commitment to offer players a five-star experience in each of the states we operate in," Wynn Sports Interactive President Ian Williams said. "We would like to thank state regulators for their timely review of our new platform as well as the many WynnBET team members and partners involved in this project for their diligent work in finalizing this significant task in a short amount of time."

Players with existing accounts in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Virginia will be prompted to download the new app and login using their existing login information. All existing bets, funds, and Wynn Rewards points will be safely transferred automatically.

WynnBET previously launched in Massachusetts and West Virginia on the new platform and players in those states can seamlessly continue their wagering experience. Information regarding when the new app will be available to patrons in New Jersey and New York – scheduled to be available in the coming weeks – as well as Michigan will be shared at later dates.

To learn more about all of the new features that come with the new WynnBET app, please visit http://sportsbook.wynnbet.com/new-wynnbet-faqs.

New players in states where WynnBET is available can download WynnBET on the Apple and Google Play Stores or register for an account at www.wynnbet.com. All players have access to Wynn Rewards, providing them with a variety of real-life experiences and benefits that can be used online and at Wynn Resorts' properties. Existing Wynn Rewards members are able to connect their accounts to WynnBET upon completing registration.

To learn more about Wynn Rewards and the one-of-a-kind experiences available to WynnBET players, please visit https://www.wynnbet.com/wynn-rewards/.

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET and WynnSLOTS brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, MLB, and NBA, and proud marketing partner of several NFL teams. The Las Vegas-based firm was recognized as a finalist for the category of Online Casino of the Year for the 2022 American Gambling Awards.

Media Contact:

Seth Medvin, WynnBET
702-770-7832
[email protected]
Investor Relations:
[email protected].com

SOURCE WynnBET

