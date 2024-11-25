WYNNEFIELD GROUP SENDS DEFINITIVE PROXY MATERIALS TO TECHPRECISION STOCKHOLDERS, INCLUDING A BLUE PROXY CARD AND A LETTER SEEKING TO HOLD MEMBERS OF THE BOARD ACCOUNTABLE FOR YEARS OF POOR OPERATING RESULTS, POOR PERFORMANCE AND A SERIES OF COSTLY STRATEGIC MISSTEPS

Wynnefield Group also Releases Detailed Investor Presentation that Has Been Posted to www.RebuildTPCSCredibility.com

Urges ALL TechPrecision Stockholders to Take Immediate Action by Voting Each and Every BLUE Proxy Card and BLUE Voting Instruction Form You Will Receive

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value, L.P. I and its affiliates ("Wynnefield"), and Robert D. Straus (together, with Wynnefield, the "Wynnefield Group"), who collectively own more shares of TechPrecision Corporation (the "Company" and/or "TechPrecision") (NASDAQ: TPCS) than any other common stockholder, collectively owning approximately 7% of the Company's outstanding common stock according to Bloomberg, announced today the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and mailing to stockholders of a definitive proxy statement and a letter to stockholders together with a BLUE proxy card and/or BLUE voting instruction form seeking to elect it's two highly qualified and exceptional director nominees to the Company's Board.

The Wynnefield Group also released a detailed investor presentation highlighting the many reasons why the TechPrecision Board should be held accountable and why the election of both of the Wynnefield Group's highly qualified and exceptional director nominees is so important for TechPrecision stockholders.

Following the Company's Friday afternoon disclosure of its failure to comply with a critical Nasdaq Listing Rule due to the late filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Wynnefield Group is raising serious concerns. TechPrecision has consistently missed SEC filing deadlines for years, signaling a systemic issue that continues to jeopardize stockholders. Adding to this troubling pattern, the Company has disclosed substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern—a warning that demands immediate action and accountability. For these reasons and the reasons outlined in our proxy statement, our letter to stockholders and our investor presentation, TechPrecision stockholders should vote the BLUE proxy card or BLUE voting instruction form to elect our two highly-qualified and exceptional Director nominees, General Victor Eugene "Gene" Renuart, Jr. and Mr. Robert Straus.

