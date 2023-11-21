WYNONNA JUDD TO LEAD LEIPER'S FORK, TENNESSEE CHRISTMAS PARADE

News provided by

Nashville’s Big Back Yard

21 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Enjoy Seven Perfectly Charming Events in Nashville's Big Back Yard

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennesseans are in a league of their own when it comes to bringing star-power and hosting heart-felt holiday celebrations. Leiper's Fork, Tenn. just announced Wynonna Judd and husband Cactus Moser as Grand Marshals of the iconic "Almost World Famous" Christmas Parade, 2 p.m., Dec. 9 in the historic village, part of Nashville's Big Back Yard. 

Continue Reading
Wynonna Judd at Fox & Locke in Leiper's Fork, TN Photo by Anthony Scarlati
Wynonna Judd at Fox & Locke in Leiper's Fork, TN Photo by Anthony Scarlati

"We're fortunate to have Cactus and Wynonna, our adopted hometown girl, lead our parade this year," Laura Musgrave, parade organizer, said. "Where better to spend a holiday afternoon than in a quaint Tennessee village with Wynonna and Cactus. This parade always surprises and never disappoints."

For old-world charm this Christmas, make plans to attend an event happening in the small towns of Nashville's Big Back Yard, located along the historic Natchez Trace Parkway. Here are a few highlights.

Centerville Christmas Tree Lighting & Festival
Centerville, Tenn.
3 – 8 p.m. CST, Nov. 25
Experience the beautiful town square of Centerville, while enjoying local food, music and storytelling, leading up to a choreographed light and sound show as the tree is lit! Gift shops, carolers and free horse carriage rides are part of the celebration.

Little Linden Christmas
Linden, Tenn.
10 a.m.5 p.m. CST, Dec. 2
Main Street Shops in the charming town of Linden will host A Little Linden Christmas. Local merchants, as well as other vendors, will be open for holiday shoppers, while enjoying Christmas music and festivities. The historic Commodore Hotel will serve Christmas Tea at 3 p.m.

Christmas in Hohenwald
Hohenwald, Tenn.
7 p.m. CST, Dec. 7
10 a.m.5 p.m. CST, Dec. 8, 9, 15, & 16
Christmas in Hohenwald kicks off at 7 p.m. CST, Dec. 7 with the 70th Annual Hohenwald Christmas Parade. This year's theme is "A 1950's Christmas." The festivities continue Dec. 8, 9, 15 & 16 with downtown shopping and small-town Christmas charm.

A Stroll Through Christmas Past
Clifton, TN
5 – 8 p.m. CST, Dec. 9
Set in the beautiful Tennessee River town of Clifton, this event promises arts and crafts, delicious food, and music. There is a sense of awe and wonder as guests experience small town life and a stroll through Christmas past.

A Muscle Shoals Soul Christmas with Mike Farris
Florence, AL
7 – 10 p.m. CST, Dec. 16
Grammy, Americana and Dove Award Winner, Mike Farris lights up the season each year with his acclaimed holiday show; "Mike Farris Sings! The Soul of Christmas!" at the Shoals Community Theatre. With Mike and his world-class ,10-piece band, this experience is unlike any other and guaranteed to get you into the celebratory spirit.

It's A Dickens Christmas, Y'all
Tuscumbia, AL
8 a.m.2 p.m. CST, Dec. 9
Snow will be falling, firepits burning, horse-drawn carriages waiting to provide nostalgic rides along the downtown streets of Tuscumbia, AL. This is a festival reminiscent of the holiday classic, "A Christmas Carol." The event is free, though admission is charged for some events.

Visit Nashville's Big Back Yard for more small-town Tennessee information.

SOURCE Nashville’s Big Back Yard

Also from this source

VISIT NASHVILLE'S BIG BACK YARD FOR NEW DISCOVERIES, INCLUDING HIPPIES & COWBOYS, MUSIC CITY'S HOT NEW ROCK 'N' ROLL BAND

VISIT NASHVILLE'S BIG BACK YARD FOR NEW DISCOVERIES, INCLUDING HIPPIES & COWBOYS, MUSIC CITY'S HOT NEW ROCK 'N' ROLL BAND

Plan your fall trip to Nashville's Big Back Yard and discover scenic drives, music, festivals, and Hippies & Cowboys, one of the hottest new rock 'n' ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Travel

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.