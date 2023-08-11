Wynshop Helps Grocers Meet Rising Digital Commerce Demand from Spanish-Speaking Shoppers in the U.S. and Latin America

Digital commerce and fulfillment solutions provider expands R&D resources in Columbia

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynshop , the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, announced today that it is expanding its research and development team into Colombia to help grocers provide better online shopping experiences for Spanish-speaking shoppers in both the United States and Latin America. In addition to rolling out new capabilities to improve shopper loyalty and boost basket size, Wynshop is localizing its digital grocery platform for the Latin America market and is bringing its technical and product resources closer to customers and prospects in the region.

The move comes amidst rising demand for digital grocery solutions from Hispanic shoppers across the Americas. Hispanics are the largest minority group in the U.S., representing 19% of the total population. According to the Acosta Group, 42% of U.S. Hispanic consumers currently shop for groceries online, and 80% utilize mobile apps as part of their online and in-store shopping experience, yet few grocers' e-commerce sites are available in Spanish.

"There is a large population of Spanish-speaking grocery shoppers in the U.S. who are being underserved right now," said Wynshop CEO Neil Moses. "Wynshop is committed to providing grocers with solutions to better engage with this important market."

Meanwhile, the Latin American grocery market is booming. Grocery in the region is predicted to grow by 5% in 2023, and online grocery sales represent 11% of all grocery spending as reported by McKinsey . However, of the few digital commerce platform providers in Latin America, none are designed specifically for grocery.

"There is a growing need in Latin America for sophisticated e-commerce technology that is specific to grocery. Having development teams based in Colombia will enable us to better understand the challenges of Latin American grocers so that we can help them deliver the best digital experience for their shoppers and a profitable, easy-to-use e-commerce channel for themselves," added Moses.

The grocery-focused e-commerce technology provider has grown and invested rapidly across North America in recent years, and is now aggressively adding customers in markets throughout Latin America.

To learn more about Wynshop, visit www.wynshop.com\

About Wynshop

Wynshop is an ambitious team of digital innovators obsessed with a solitary mission—helping grocers and other local store-based retailers grow wildly successful online businesses. Its refreshingly easy-to-use digital commerce platform enables efficient in-house picking, reduces fulfillment costs, and gives retailers the ability to control every facet of their customers' digital shopping experience. This results in a more personalized customer journey and amplified shopper loyalty. Learn more at www.wynshop.com .

Media Contacts:

Laurel Getz (for Wynshop)

[email protected]

+1.203.767.5963

SOURCE Wynshop