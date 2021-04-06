Wyntrea L. Cunningham MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOUSTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyntrea L. Cunningham MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist for her remarkable contributions in the medical field and her professional excellence at THC MediSpa and Clinic.

Wyntrea L. Cunningham

Proudly serving Houston, Texas, THC MediSpa & Clinic is a patient-oriented practice situated at 7707 Fannin St, Ste 110. At THC MediSpa & Clinic, primary provider Dr. Wyntrea L. Cunningham and her staff strive to deliver unparalleled service and solutions designed to meet each patient's unique needs. In addition to receiving Gynecological and Obstetrics care, patients receive natural and holistic treatment options for various issues, including High-Risk Pregnancy, Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Section, Family Planning, Weight Loss, Infertility, and Abnormal Pap, to name a few.

Having led an impressive medical career for seven years, Dr. Cunningham is a highly respected Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist, with a vast repertoire of expertise in treating various obstetric and gynecologic issues plaguing women. She established THC MediSpa and Clinic in February 2020 to pave a better in women's health. In her current capacity, Dr. Cunningham performs invasive and minimally invasive surgery, including laparoscopic surgery. She has special interests in cosmetics/esthetics and chronic vaginitis. Empowered to treating patients and solving problems, Dr. Cunningham takes pride in her love for people and stands firm in treating the total person; mind, body, and soul.

In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Cunningham graduated from an engineering and healthcare high school to follow in her father's footsteps of engineering. She soon realized that healthcare was her true calling. She completed her undergraduate studies at Texas A&M University. Then she received a Master's in Public Health from the Texas A&M Health Science Center School of Rural Public Health and her medical doctorate from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine. Furthering her medical training, Dr. Cunningham completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at the UT Houston McGovern Medical School.

An expert in her field, Dr. Cunningham is a best-selling author of the book Mpho's Legacy of Hope, which was published and is an inspirational story about living with HIV/Aids.

In her spare time, Dr. Cunningham enjoys writing, reading, fitness, shopping, and spending time with family.

