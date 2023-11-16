Wyoming County Community Health System - Notice of Data Security Incident

News provided by

Wyoming County Community Health System

16 Nov, 2023, 17:00 ET

WARSAW, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyoming County Community Health System ("WCCHS") has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain current and former employees and patients.

On March 28, 2023, WCCHS experienced a network disruption. Upon discovering this activity, it immediately initiated an investigation of the matter with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity specialists. The investigation determined that certain files stored on our network may have been accessed and acquired without authorization on March 28, 2023. After a thorough review of those files, which concluded on November 8, 2023, we determined that some of your information may have been affected.

While WCCHS has no evidence that the information potentially involved in this incident has been misused, out of an abundance of caution, WCCHS is informing affected individuals about the steps they can take to help protect their information. The potentially affected information may include the following: individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, dates of birth, biometric data, medical information and health insurance information, and account numbers. On November 16, 2023, WCCHS provided written notification of the incident via US mail to impacted individuals.

WCCHS has implemented additional measures to enhance network security and minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. WCCHS also notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

WCCHS has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns.  Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9am – 9pm  EST and can be reached at 1-888-867-1620.

WCCHS is located at 400 N. Main St., Warsaw, NY 14569.

SOURCE Wyoming County Community Health System

