Wyoming Earns 3rd Place In The Nation For Highest Donor Designation Rate

CASPER, Wyo., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donor Alliance, the federally designated non-profit organization that facilitates organ and tissue donation in Colorado and most of Wyoming, announced today that the organization's two-state region has earned some of the nation's highest Donor Designation Rates (DDR). DDR is the rate which individuals join the state organ and tissue donor registry as a percentage of licensed drivers and ID card holders. In 2019, Wyoming increased their DDR statewide jumping from 6th to 3rd in the nation.

"We're honored to reach this milestone as it showcases the giving spirit in Wyoming communities," said Jennifer Prinz, CEO, Donor Alliance. "Through our partnership with Driver Services leadership and staff, more than two-thirds of Wyoming residents made the selfless decision to sign up on the organ, eye and tissue donor registry in 2019. Wyoming jumped from 6th to 3rd in the nation and we are grateful to those who said Yes to giving the gift of life. With nearly 150 Wyoming residents waiting for a lifesaving transplant, we know our work continues because the waitlist cannot wait. Wyoming may have a small population, but this milestone shows the people are mighty!"

An amazing 62.8% of Wyomingites said Yes to organ, eye and tissue donation in 2019, more than a 2% increase over 2018, far surpassing the national average of 49%, according to Donate Life America (DLA).

Donor Alliance recognizes the continued efforts of their partnership with the Wyoming Department of Transportation Driver Services in increasing the DDR in Wyoming.

"We're truly excited about the increase in Wyoming's Donor Designation Rate moving us from #6 in the nation last year to #3 this year," says Misty Dobson, Program Manager for Driver Services. "This is a true testament to not only the support Wyoming citizens show for this amazing cause but also to the commitment of Driver Services employees to encourage Wyoming residents to "Check Yes" when it comes to organ, eye and tissue donation on their Wyoming driver license and identification card application."

Wyoming has been recognized by AAMVA with the Bronze Award for the third highest DDR in the region in 2018 in addition to placing in the top 10 in the nation for DDR for the last several years.

Wyoming residents can sign up to become donors by saying Yes when they obtain or renew a driver license or state ID, or anytime at www.DonateLifeWyoming.org.

About Donor Alliance

Donor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. As the organ and tissue procurement agency for Colorado and most of Wyoming, Donor Alliance serves more than 5.8 million residents and more than 100 hospitals. Donor Alliance is one of 58 federally designated organizations of its kind in the United States. For more information visit DonorAlliance.org or the Donate Life Wyoming Facebook page.

