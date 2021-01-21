Wyoming Families Prep for Virtual Celebration as Governor Gordon Proclaims Jan. 24-Jan. 30 "Wyoming School Choice Week"

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth time in the past nine years, the last week of January has been officially recognized as Wyoming School Choice Week by the state's governor.

Gov. Mark Gordon joined more than a dozen other governors, as well as hundreds of county, city, and town leaders, who have officially recognized the Week. Nationally, more than 33,000 events have been planned for the Week, which is taking place virtually this year due to COVID-19.

Of those events, Wyoming community members have planned 47 virtual activities to raise awareness about opportunity in K-12 education and encourage families to play an active role in their children's education. Wyoming School Choice Week will feature a virtual education fair representing all school types, daily school spirit activities on social media, at-home family celebrations, and more.

"We are grateful for Gov. Gordon's recognition of the Week and all that it means to families," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "School choice has a transformative impact on families, empowering them to find a fit where their child is both academically challenged and personally inspired. This is a Week to celebrate school choice and to work for increased learning opportunities for all students."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

