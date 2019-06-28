Wyoming law enforcement officials remind summer visitors that impaired driving will not be tolerated on state's roadways

"We want for visitors to come and enjoy our state, but they must know that all drugs are still illegal here, including marijuana, illicit prescription drugs, and mushrooms. We also take the matter of impaired driving seriously. Whether it is alcohol or drugs, impaired driving is impaired driving and we will be monitoring our roadways to ensure everyone is safe," explained Byron Oedekoven, executive director for the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP). "If you are found with any controlled substance, you will be charged in accordance with our laws."

WASCOP and the Governor's Council on Impaired Driving have launched The New DUI campaign – www.thenewdui.org -- a campaign to promote awareness that drugged impaired driving is treated the same as alcohol impaired driving. Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs will not be tolerated on Wyoming's roadways.

According to a recent WASCOP study, across the state, drug-involved crashes were going down each year from 2015 through 2017 but saw a slight increase in 2018. Fatalities due to drug involved crashes have gone down since 2015 and continue to stay down. There were 12 fatalities in 2018, nine less than a year before.

"Our goal is to provide a safe, family-friendly experience for visitors to our state," Oedekoven explained. "Enforcing laws against illegal drugs, especially for those operating motor vehicles, is a way to protect the health and safety of all people," he added.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.thenewdui.org

