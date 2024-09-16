Wyoming Livestock Board Partners with GlobalVetLink to Sponsor Digital Certificates of Veterinary Inspection (CVIs) for Wyoming Veterinarians

Effort Aims to Enhance Disease Traceability and Promote the Adoption of Digital CVIs

AMES, Iowa, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalVetLink, the leader in digital animal health compliance solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with the Wyoming Livestock Board, which will sponsor digital Certificates of Veterinary Inspection (CVIs) for veterinarians across the state. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance disease traceability and promote a seamless transition from paper-based to digital CVIs for animal movement documentation.

GlobalVetLink's innovative digital platform simplifies the management and issuance of CVIs. Using the GVL Compliance Assistant platform , Wyoming veterinarians can issue electronic CVIs that streamline workflows, save time, and improve data accuracy and availability for state animal health officials. This partnership promises significant advantages for veterinarians, producers, and the industry.

"We are excited to work with the Wyoming Livestock Board to support their efforts in modernizing animal health documentation," said Dr. Martin Zaluski, Head of Regulatory Affairs at GlobalVetLink. "This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing the veterinary industry through technology.

By encouraging the utilization of digital CVIs, Wyoming sets a progressive example to other states in managing livestock health more effectively and promoting greater animal traceability and welfare. By reducing manual paperwork, veterinary practices can focus more on patient care. At the same time, digital certificates offer the added benefit of improved record accuracy and faster access to essential data during potential disease outbreaks.

Dr. Zaluski added, "Digital CVIs are an essential tool for improving disease traceability and are critical in any disease event. We are proud to partner with Wyoming to help simplify digital CVI access for the state's veterinarians."

Wyoming veterinarians can receive up to eight sponsored CVIs from September 15, 2024, through March 15, 2025. Current GlobalVetLink customers can log in today and create digital CVIs sponsored by the Wyoming Livestock Board. Those needing a GlobalVetLink account to take advantage of the sponsored CVIs should visit www.globalvetlink.com/signup to get started.

