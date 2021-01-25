Wyoming Named Top Travel Destination by Travel + Leisure and AFAR

With Wyoming's innate social distancing, iconic road trips and destinations drawing traveler consideration, the Cowboy State topped this year's must-visit lists. The January issue of AFAR featured Grand Teton National Park, while the annual list from Travel + Leisure highlighted Wyoming's western and outdoor attractions including the 125 th anniversary of Cheyenne Frontier Days, Casper's College National Finals Rodeo and the endless adventures in state parks.

"It's extremely humbling to see Wyoming recognized as one of the top destinations to visit this year and beyond," said Diane Shober, executive director for the Wyoming Office of Tourism. "Now more than ever people have a strong desire to get out and explore the great outdoors, including more rural, less-populated destinations like Wyoming. We encourage travelers to embrace a spirit of adventure, while continuing to ensure collective wellness by pledging to adventure responsibly."

With National Plan for Vacation Day on January 26, the Wyoming Office of Tourism offers countless inspiration and resources to plan a safe, enjoyable vacation this summer. From all-inclusive guest ranches to epic road trip routes, Wyoming will guarantee an unforgettable vacation.

To learn more about traveling safely and responsibly throughout Wyoming, visit travelwyoming.com/wy-responsibly. Travelers can share their experiences and pledge "WY Responsibly" on social media by using #WYResponsibly.

The annual National Plan for Vacation Day takes place each January to encourage Americans to plan their vacation at the start of the year and in an effort to avoid leaving vacation days unused. National Plan for Vacation Day coincides with the Let's Go There initiative to encourage Americans to still plan – or even book – future vacations, or to simply keep their travel flame alive and think about their next trip.

SOURCE Wyoming Office of Tourism

