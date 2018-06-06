Wyoming Retirement Experts Team Up With Institutional Asset Manager

RIVERTON, Wyo., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fremont Financial Advisors, Inc. (Fremont) has teamed up with Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management (MIAM) to provide investment and retirement solutions for individuals, small business owners, trusts, and estates, with an emphasis on clients whose careers involve oil and gas, mining, or coal. This partnership will provide Fremont clients with an investment strategy utilizing individual stocks and bonds, which can be customized to their specific needs and goals.

Fremont's Managing Partners, Kathy and Dave Parker, help organize clients' finances in the most efficient manner possible to reduce taxes and maximize their ability to be invested in a portfolio matching their long-term financial needs.

MIAM Vice President of Advisory, Thomas Molosky, commended the Parker team for creating a "world-class retirement program allowing individuals and small business owners to take advantage of tax and investment benefits previously unavailable to most investors, with a practical and straightforward approach."

According to Dave Parker, "Fremont believes that each client should work with a well-rounded and experienced team to advise them on their total financial picture. Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management helps fill that role and is exactly the partner we want to help our clients achieve their goals."

Kathy Parker said, "We are thrilled to be working with MIAM and eager to bring their expertise to our clients."

About Fremont Financial Advisors, Inc.

Fremont Financial Advisors, Inc. is a Wyoming Registered Investment Advisor and provides both individuals and small businesses of medium to high net worth with comprehensive investment advisory and financial planning implementation services. (www.fremontfinancial.com)

About Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management

Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management provides investment management and research services to investment professionals across the United States. The firm utilizes disciplined, value-oriented investment principles, while investing directly in individual debt and equity securities. Portfolios are transparent, tax-efficient, and customized to client needs, holding 18-22 equity and 6-8 debt securities in concentrated positions. MIAM's advisor-partners receive in-depth analysis of holdings as well as access to the firm's analysts who can discuss individual securities and one-on-one company senior management meetings. When necessary, the firm engages in operational activism to maximize shareholder value.

Milwaukee Institutional Asset Management is a division of Global Value Investment Corp, and has offices in Milwaukee, WI; Boston, MA; Charleston, SC; and Hyderabad, India.

