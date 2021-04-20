Wyoming Whiskey Introduces New Collection Inspired by The Majesty and Beauty of America's Great Wide-Open Spaces

The first in the collection– Wide Open Spaces – By Air – was inspired by the natural wonders of Wyoming and the beauty of Wyoming's national parks. The collection includes four artfully crafted, one-of-a-kind bottles of Wyoming Whiskey as well as a new National Parks Limited Edition American Whiskey . Beginning today, the National Parks Limited Edition American Whiskey will be available for purchase at Reserve Bar, Flaviar, and select NY, GA, CO and WY retailers, for $49.99.

"For 35 years or so, I've been lucky enough to have a home in Wyoming. I am proud to work in conjunction with Wyoming Whiskey, my neighbors and friends, in support of the National Park Foundation," said Harrison Ford, Creative Director for the Collection. "I'm very proud of what Wyoming Whiskey is doing with this event, as it is important to protect and restore these national treasures and keep them safe for future generations."

To celebrate the unique and first collection, four custom bottles curated by Wyoming Whiskey and Harrison Ford will be available only through a live virtual auction on April 20 at bit.ly/WideOpenSpacesByAir . The auction will also feature several additional items to bid on from custom merchandise to vacation retreats in support and celebration of the inaugural installment of the collection. All proceeds from the live, virtual auction will benefit NPF.

"The By Air Collection is our tribute to the natural beauty of the very place that inspired our American Whiskey," said David DeFazio, co-founder of Wyoming Whiskey. "We are truly fortunate to live among parks that are national treasures. It is only right that we pay it forward in preserving these wide-open spaces through this annual initiative that supports the National Park Foundation."

Each bottle of the limited-edition, custom By Air series is held within a decorative wooden vessel mirroring Wyoming's topography, hand-carved by natural materials artist Jamison Sellers . Sellers is known for his efficient use of materials and minimal environmental impact of production.

The labels on each bottle are their own work of art, each featuring aerial images captured by celebrated Wyoming photographer Tuck Fauntleroy , known for his abstract and grandiose style of landscape photography. The series of images were curated by award-winning actor and environmentalist Harrison Ford, the creative director of the series.

"Wyoming Whiskey's support inspires people to celebrate and give back to the treasured places that give us so much," said Stefanie Mathew, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at the National Park Foundation. "The National Park Foundation is thrilled to be the beneficiary of the virtual auction and will use these funds to preserve and protect our national parks for current and future generations."

Celebrating four special landscapes in Wyoming, each bottle is paired with a thoughtfully chosen American Whiskey:

Barrel #5434, Inspired by Black Sand Basin: Representing both the very best of Wyoming Whiskey's Small Batch Bourbon caramel, orange, and vanilla aroma profile and the perfect Cask Strength barrel. Bottled at cask strength, it has smooth, sweet flavors of orange, vanilla, and caramel, while the palate exudes flavors of grilled white peaches and Chinese 5 spice powder. It is an exceptionally well-balanced, expressive, and elegant Bourbon.

Representing both the very best of Wyoming Whiskey's Small Batch Bourbon caramel, orange, and vanilla aroma profile and the perfect Cask Strength barrel. Bottled at cask strength, it has smooth, sweet flavors of orange, vanilla, and caramel, while the palate exudes flavors of grilled white peaches and Chinese 5 spice powder. It is an exceptionally well-balanced, expressive, and elegant Bourbon. Barrel #2864, Inspired by Hayden Valley : A big, bold Whiskey with strong shoulders and a surprisingly soft, pleasant finish, this American Straight Whiskey has been taken from a single cask that has rye in the mash bill, uncustomary for Wyoming Whiskey. The deep mahogany Hayden Valley features a mash bill of 48% winter rye, 40% corn, and 12% malted barley and is bottled at cask strength. It displays bold aromas of dark chocolate covered cherries, wintergreen leaves, and Devil's food chocolate cake with coconut and walnut icing. The palate offers intense notes of Demerara sugar, Persian black tea, muddled mint leaves, and dill, with a long, semi-sweet finish

A big, bold Whiskey with strong shoulders and a surprisingly soft, pleasant finish, this American Straight Whiskey has been taken from a single cask that has rye in the mash bill, uncustomary for Wyoming Whiskey. The deep mahogany features a mash bill of 48% winter rye, 40% corn, and 12% malted barley and is bottled at cask strength. It displays bold aromas of dark chocolate covered cherries, wintergreen leaves, and Devil's food chocolate cake with coconut and walnut icing. The palate offers intense notes of Demerara sugar, Persian black tea, muddled mint leaves, and dill, with a long, semi-sweet finish Barrel #2760, Inspired by Grand Teton: Never released as a single barrel expression before, this Rye Bourbon helps makes up Wyoming Whiskey's Outryder . Taken from a single cask that has a mash bill containing 68% corn, 20% winter rye, and 12% malted barley and bottled at cask strength. It expresses notes of blackberry cobbler with a cinnamon-sprinkled biscuit crust, English sticky toffee pudding, and honeyed hay. The palate finishes with baking spices and orange blossom honey. This is an exceptionally balanced whiskey with great finesse and a spectrum of flavors to suit every palate.

Never released as a single barrel expression before, this Rye Bourbon helps makes up Wyoming Whiskey's Outryder Taken from a single cask that has a mash bill containing 68% corn, 20% winter rye, and 12% malted barley and bottled at cask strength. It expresses notes of blackberry cobbler with a cinnamon-sprinkled biscuit crust, English sticky toffee pudding, and honeyed hay. The palate finishes with baking spices and orange blossom honey. This is an exceptionally balanced whiskey with great finesse and a spectrum of flavors to suit every palate. Barrel #5004, Inspired by Yellowstone Lake: Representing the finest of Wyoming Whiskey's Small Batch Bourbon spiced aroma profile, in addition to being a darker, richer expression of the rare Cask Strength release. Bottled at cask strength, it offers notes of prunes in sweet syrup, black currant, and Persian black tea. The finish is long, with hints of Medjool dates, thick molasses, and savory desert sage blossom honey. It is a complex Bourbon with a wide spectrum of sweet, savory, spicy, smoky, and nutty aromas.

To stay up to date on Wyoming Whiskey's first-ever Wide Open Spaces Collection, visit bit.ly/WideOpenSpacesByAir and connect with @WyomingWhiskey on Instagram .

RSVP to [email protected] for more information.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at www.nationalparks.org .

About Wyoming Whiskey

Based in Kirby, Wyoming, Wyoming Whiskey has had a simple goal: to create America's next great American Whiskey. The company and product are a collaboration between its partners and 97,818 square miles of Wyoming. The Mead family first came to Wyoming as ranchers in 1890 and the state defines them and their whiskey. They use the finest corn, wheat, barley, and water from the Big Horn Basin and promote Wyoming's natural and human resources. Every drop of Wyoming Whiskey's American Whiskey is 100% Wyoming.

About Edrington

Edrington's vision is that we will give more by building the world's leading portfolio of exceptional super premium spirits.

Our strategy is to intensify our focus on becoming the world's leading super premium brand builder. The Macallan is our central focus supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing Single Malt category and Naked in the Blended Malt category.

We have strategic partnerships with Tequila Partida and Wyoming Whiskey in the dynamic Tequila and American Whiskey categories.

Our portfolio is completed with The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky and Brugal premium rum in the Dominican Republic.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,500 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over 70% employed overseas. We own our route to market in 15 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with regional offices in Chicago, Miami and Orange County. To learn more visit https://www.edrington.com , and to find our brands visit https://www.findourspirits.com .

Our principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £283m to charitable causes since 1961.

Our business model is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, integrity, excellence and respect.

SOURCE Wyoming Whiskey