Wyoming Whiskey Raises Over $120K for National Park Foundation

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyoming Whiskey today announced the brand has raised over $120,000 in partnership with the National Park Foundation. The brand, which is committed to preserving the natural beauty of America's wide-open spaces that inspired the whiskey, hosted a virtual auction featuring four beautiful, one-of-a-kind bottles in the Wide Open Spaces – By Air collection, with all proceeds directly benefiting the National Park Foundation.

The first in the brand's annual production of this limited-edition collection–Wide Open Spaces – By Air– was inspired by the beauty and wonder of Wyoming's national parks. The collection, curated by Creative Director Harrison Ford, included four artfully crafted, one-of-a-kind bottles of Wyoming Whiskey only available at auction. Each bottle was accompanied by a hand-carved wooden case created by natural materials artist, Jamison Sellers. Original photography from Tuck Fauntleroy is featured on each of the four labels and was accompanied by a framed, large format print. One of the bespoke bottles, Barrel #5004, inspired by Yellowstone Lake, sold to a lucky winner for a generous $15,000. The auction also included several other items to bid on, such as vacation retreats and custom merchandise, all in support of the National Park Foundation.

"On behalf of all of us at Wyoming Whiskey, I thank everyone who participated in our virtual auction and am grateful to all who donated to such a great cause," said David DeFazio, co-founder of Wyoming Whiskey. "The importance of protecting our national parks cannot be overstated."

To continue the celebration and support of America's parks, Wyoming Whiskey created a Wide Open Spaces virtual exhibit . The exhibit showcases the story and inspiration behind the four unique bottles featured in the auction, as well as background on Wyoming Whiskey's commitment to preserving America's wide-open spaces and partnership with the National Park Foundation.

In conjunction with the virtual auction, Wyoming Whiskey also launched a new National Parks Limited Edition Bourbon Whiskey available in limited markets and online. With each bottle sold, $5 will be donated to the National Park Foundation. Consumers interested in securing a bottle should look to online retailers Reserve Bar and Flaviar, and select retailers in NY, GA, CO and WY while supplies last. These bottles retail for $49.99.

Learn more at www.wyomingwhiskey.com and connect with @WyomingWhiskey on Instagram .

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. Learn more at www.nationalparks.org .

About Wyoming Whiskey

Based in Kirby, Wyoming, Wyoming Whiskey has had a simple goal: to create America's next great American Whiskey. The company and product are a collaboration between its partners and 97,818 square miles of Wyoming. The Mead family first came to Wyoming as ranchers in 1890 and the state defines them and their whiskey. They use the finest corn, wheat, barley, and water from the Big Horn Basin and promote Wyoming's natural and human resources. Every drop of Wyoming Whiskey's American Whiskey is 100% Wyoming.

About Edrington

Edrington's vision is that we will give more by building the world's leading portfolio of exceptional super premium spirits.

Our strategy is to intensify our focus on becoming the world's leading super premium brand builder. The Macallan is our central focus supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing Single Malt category and Naked in the Blended Malt category.

We have strategic partnerships with Tequila Partida and Wyoming Whiskey in the dynamic Tequila and American Whiskey categories.

Our portfolio is completed with The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky and Brugal premium rum in the Dominican Republic.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,500 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over 70% employed overseas. We own our route to market in 15 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with regional offices in Chicago, Miami and Orange County. To learn more visit https://www.edrington.com , and to find our brands visit https://www.findourspirits.com .

Our principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £283m to charitable causes since 1961.

Our business model is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, integrity, excellence and respect.

