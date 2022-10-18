Wyoming Whiskey Releases 1872 Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Elusive Collector's Edition to Support Yellowstone Forever

KIRBY, Wyo., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyoming Whiskey announces the release of its extremely limited edition 1872 9-year-old straight bourbon whiskey. This exclusive whiskey will be sold in select US markets, including: Wyoming, California, Colorado, New York and Georgia. 1872 honors the first 150 years of Yellowstone National Park, and helps support Yellowstone Forever in their continued efforts to protect, preserve and enhance the future of America's first national park. With only 150 bottles available, this limited release is expected to hit shelves for a fleeting moment in time.

The name 1872 pays homage to March 1, 1872 when President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act into law, which has protected one of the most unique natural environments on earth for the last 150 years. The label on the front of each bottle features an iconic photograph by William Henry Jackson. Jackson's photos brought the wild wonders of Yellowstone to life, and impressed the need to protect and preserve the area for future generations. Each of the 150 bottles will also come with a custom leather carrying case, and all sales proceeds will be donated to Yellowstone Forever, up to a maximum donation of $150,000 based on distributor depletions, to support their ongoing effort to give back to Wyoming's wild spaces, and namely Yellowstone in this commemorative anniversary year.

"1872 is truly a collector's edition. We are proud to honor the heritage of the place we call home and to help celebrate and preserve one of the most iconic and majestic outdoor spaces in our nation's history," said David DeFazio, Co-Founder of Wyoming Whiskey. "Don't miss the chance to get your hands on this elusive and historic Wyoming Whiskey offering."

1872 is a 9-year-old straight bourbon whiskey made from a blend of 93% wheated bourbon and 7% ryed bourbon. It is bottled at 116 proof and is 58% ABV. It will retail for $399.99. Like all Wyoming Whiskey products, all grains are grown in Wyoming and are non-GMO. The water used to produce Wyoming Whiskey is also sourced from a local limestone aquifer that has not seen the light of day in over 6,000 years. Tasting notes are as follows:

COLOR: Copper and hazelnut

NOSE: Orange Marmalade, Buttercream, Lemon Peel, Pound Cake, Marshmallow, Fresh Pomegranate

BODY: Caramelized Honey, Grilled Pears, Green Tea and White Peppercorn

MOUTHFEEL: Full bodied, gradual swelling roasted figs with bright flashes of mandarin and red licorice

FINISH: Zesty grapefruit rind, hints of licorice and cracked black pepper

AGED: 9 years

Those who have been following the story of Wyoming Whiskey's dedication to Yellowstone National Park this year will recall that in June, Wyoming Whiskey released its limited edition National Parks No. 2 straight bourbon whiskey which also helped support Yellowstone Forever's mission. The collaboration kicked off the brand's ongoing celebration of the park's 150th anniversary this year. National Parks No. 2 marked the second collectible limited edition release in an annual National Park series which debuted in April 2021. It is available in select U.S. markets and online from ReserveBar, Flaviar and Caskers.

Last year, the inaugural release of Wyoming Whiskey's National Parks series contributed over $120,000 to the National Park Foundation in 2021. Wyoming Whiskey continues on a steadfast mission to support the nation's sacred outdoor spaces with this year's initiative and has committed to donating $150,000 to Yellowstone Forever in the park's historic 150th year through the sales of its limited edition labels, National Parks No. 2 and 1872.

1872 is part of Wyoming Whiskey's Wide Open Spaces campaign. To learn more about the brand's initiative, visit the website HERE. Wyoming Whiskey 1872 photo assets can be found here.

About Wyoming Whiskey—The Whiskey of the West

Based in Kirby, Wyoming, Wyoming Whiskey has had a simple goal: to create America's next great bourbon. That goal has evolved to include all whiskies. The company and their products are a collaboration between its partners and 97,818 square miles of Wyoming. The Mead family first came to Wyoming as ranchers in 1890 and the state defines them, and their whiskey. They use the finest corn, winter wheat, winter rye, barley, and water from the Big Horn Basin and promote Wyoming's natural and human resources. Every drop of this bourbon is 100% Wyoming. To learn more, visit http://www.wyomingwhiskey.com.

About Yellowstone Forever

Yellowstone Forever is the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone Forever's mission is to protect, preserve, and enhance Yellowstone National Park through education and philanthropy. The nonprofit raises money to fund priority projects that protect Yellowstone's ecosystem and wildlife; preserve the park's heritage, history & trails; and enhance visitor education and experiences. Yellowstone Forever offers educational programs for visitors of all ages through the Yellowstone Forever Institute and operates 11 educational Park Stores in and around Yellowstone. For more information visit www.Yellowstone.org.

