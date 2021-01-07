Wyomissing Attorney James Gavin Announces Launch of Campaign for Berks County Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

WYOMISSING, Pa., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 32 years of legal and trial experience, James Gavin is running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Berks County because Integrity & Experience Matter.

"For me, integrity means doing the right thing for the right reasons," Gavin said. "I believe an attorney has an obligation to use his experience and training to give back to the community. I began my career in the Berks County District Attorney's Office, and after years in private practice it is time to return to direct service of the community."

Gavin intends to bring his lengthy experience as an attorney and counsellor at law to the Court of Common Pleas and will serve the community with honor and distinction. He possesses all of the qualities necessary to serve the people of Berks County.

Gavin began his career as an assistant district attorney where he prosecuted literally hundreds of cases. At the time of his departure, he held the position of Chief of Trials.

While in private practice as a partner in the Wyomissing law firm of Masano Bradley, Gavin's experience expanded exponentially. He remains grounded in a litigation practice, handling all types of cases throughout Pennsylvania. He also a broad appellate practice with cases in the Pennsylvania Superior Court, Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the United States Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Additionally, he has litigated cases before various state and federal agencies including the labor relations boards, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission., and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

In May of 2020, Gavin celebrated his thirtieth wedding anniversary with his wife, Ruth. Gavin and his wife have three daughters. In the fall of 2019, they welcomed their first grandchild to their family.

"A Supreme Court Justice once observed that the personal security and interests of our citizens rest on the wisdom, stability, and integrity of the judges who serve in our courts," Gavin commented. "With my years of experience, I intend to bring wisdom, stability, and integrity to the bench, applying the rule of law to everyone evenhandedly."

