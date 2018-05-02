Wyre's New OTC Trading Desk Offers Deep Liquidity with Market Insights

24/7 : Trade, insight, and execution around the clock

: Trade, insight, and execution around the clock Global : Federally licensed in USA, Australia , Hong Kong with same-day settlement

: Federally licensed in USA, , with same-day settlement Optimal Pricing : Whether it's $100,000 or $10M in one hit, trades are executed at the most competitive pricing you'll find

: Whether it's or in one hit, trades are executed at the most competitive pricing you'll find Trusted Insight: 5+ years of in-house crypto trading experience to back up leading market analysis

Joining the Wyre OTC desk is Thomas Scaria, a former Investment Associate at Citi and CFA Charterholder who now applies his background to trading this nascent asset class. Scaria commented, "It's really exciting; we have a vision of combining our blockchain incumbency with traditional finance infrastructure to build out a world-class crypto desk. This hybrid approach is our edge and we will be bringing a new wave of trading technology that will pass on value to our clients." With his background in traditional finance, Scaria has a deep understanding of investing not on trends, but with strong fundamentals and technical research.

Visit the Wyre OTC page to sign up for free weekly market analysis and see the full list of offered crypto assets.

About Wyre

Wyre utilizes blockchain technology to execute cross-border payments for businesses and individuals faster and cheaper than banks. Founded in 2013, Wyre has traded $3.5 billion in cryptocurrency assets in-house. Wyre has expanded its intricate global infrastructure to include relationships with counterparties to procure not only same-day settlement but deep liquidity and competitive pricing. Wyre is also one of the few licensed money transmitters in the crypto space and is proactively compliant with regulations. For more information, please visit www.sendwyre.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyres-new-otc-trading-desk-offers-deep-liquidity-with-market-insights-300640806.html

SOURCE Wyre

Related Links

http://www.sendwyre.com

