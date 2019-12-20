Wytec Offers 5G MVNO Services to Cable Operators

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wytec International, Inc., a San Antonio based technology company, is ramping up to bring 5G mobile wireless services to cable operators. "Our 5G mobile services, offered through a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Agreement, will include a three-option plan designed for cable operators to "compete on par" with U.S. mobile carriers," comments William Gray, CEO of Wytec. Wytec owns patented small cell technology now recognized as a key component to delivering 5G fixed and mobile wireless services.

Since the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) awarded Wytec its small cell patent known as the Light-Pole Node (LPN-16) on September 15th 2017, Wytec has been testing its unique features, capable of supporting a robust, "neutral host" dense wireless network, utilizing utility poles as its distribution access throughout America's cities. This feature collaborates exceptionally well with cable operators due to its existing utility pole access. In conjunction with its LPN-16 technology, Wytec's MVNO solution includes carrier "roaming agreements" allowing cable subscribers access to a worldwide mobile network.

Wytec is nearing completion of a multi-test trial in the Central Business District (CBD) of Columbus, Ohio in preparation of securing its first MVNO Agreement to prospective cable operators in early March of 2020.

As Robert Merola, Wytec's Chief Technology Officer and President of Wytec, states, "Our initial network deployment originates from one of the top ten Tier One providers in the U.S. and will expand accordingly in support of multiple MVNO cable operators throughout the U.S. We are excited to provide 5G services to the cable industry."

Wytec has been funding its LPN-16 R&D through private Regulation D 506c PPM Offerings ( Wytec's Pre-IPO Offering ) to accredited investors and subsequently filed an SEC S-1 registration ( Now Effective ) in preparation for listing its shares on a public market.

About Wytec

Wytec International, Inc. is a facilities-based wireless operator located in San Antonio, Texas with wireless networks located in San Antonio, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; and Denver, Colorado. Wytec owns six wireless patents with its latest patent focused on 5G small cell technology called the LPN-16. Wytec was named one of San Antonio's Best Tech Startups in 2018 and 2020 by The Tech Tribune. Learn more at www.wytecintl.com .

