Wyyerd Group Enters Strategic Partnership with Colo Atl as it Expands Fiber Optic Network throughout Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colo Atl , an American Tower company and the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services at 55 Marietta Street in Atlanta, announces today that Wyyerd Group , a commercial, residential and smart-community fiber-optic based communications services provider, has selected Colo Atl for its premium data center and interconnection services and to serve as a strategic location and one of the primary hubs for Wyyerd Connect. Wyyerd Connect is the operating entity within Wyyerd Group that serves enterprises, carriers, government entities, non-profits and educational organizations with fiber optic-based services.

Wyyerd Connect's network in the Georgia market is anchored in Clayton County and Wyyerd Connect is actively investing and expanding its 100% fiber network to reach new buildings throughout Clayton County and beyond.

"We are excited about our partnership with Colo Atl, a top-notch carrier-neutral interconnection and data center facility in the local Atlanta market," comments Chad Allen, General Manager, Georgia Market for Wyyerd Connect. "Colo Atl's facility allows us to work closely with our carrier customers and gives us many strategic options for our wholesale markets. We have the unique ability to connect directly with many of our large enterprise customers - with no monthly recurring cross connect fees in its Meet-Me-Area. This allows us many opportunities to serve our customers and scale to their continued growth."

Wyyerd Connect's fiber optic network offers vastly superior speed, scalability and performance to customers, all at price points that are competitive with much older, slower competitor networks.

"As Wyyerd Connect aggressively invests in expanding its fiber network to bring fiber to many more buildings and areas in Georgia, we are honored to welcome the company to our facility - and as one of our newest Colo Atl family members," comments John Ghirardelli, General Manager for Colo Atl. "Colo Atl is proud to serve as an integral partner in enabling Wyyerd Connect's fiber optic network connectivity globally and in supporting its expansion efforts locally, and scaling with the company to meet their growing capacity needs."

Colo Atl is a carrier-neutral environment that allows all types of network operators to securely and conveniently cross connect within a SSAE 18 certified facility. Colo Atl has no monthly recurring cross connect fees between tenants within the Colo Atl meet-me-area (MMA) and provides exceptional customer service.

For more information, visit http://www.coloatl.com .

About Colo Atl

Colo Atl, an American Tower company, is the leading provider of carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection solutions at 55 Marietta Street in the global telecom hub of Atlanta, GA. Colo Atl provides superior carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services at an affordable rate. Colo Atl is a carrier-neutral environment that allows all types of network operators to securely and conveniently cross connect within a SSAE 18 certified facility. Colo Atl has no monthly recurring cross connect fees between tenants within the Colo Atl meet-me-area (MMA) and provides exceptional customer service.

Colo Atl is also home to the Georgia Technology Center (GTC), a live laboratory for network equipment vendors to highlight their optical and electrical hardware and operating systems, and the Southeast Network Access Point (SNAP), which provides next-generation Internet Exchange (IX) solutions, including SDN peering, testing, collaboration and implementation.

Visit Colo Atl online at: www.coloatl.com and follow us on Twitter @ColoAtl and LinkedIn .

About American Tower

American Tower is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of wireless and broadcast communication real estate. Our global portfolio includes over 170,000 communications sites and is experiencing steady growth. In addition to leasing space on towers, we provide customized collocation solutions through our in-building systems, outdoor distributed antenna systems and other right-of-way options, managed rooftops and services that speed network deployment.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, American Tower has operations across the United States and in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa and Uganda.

About Wyyerd Group

Wyyerd Group is a commercial, residential and smart-community fiber-optic based communications services provider founded in 2017 and based in Boulder, CO. Wyyerd currently serves customers in four states across the US and is expanding both organically and inorganically (via M&A) to other markets across the US. Wyyerd believes that each community/region is unique and should be supported by an equally unique, thoughtful, and locally-managed business, led by a local GM and a local team. Wyyerd's vision is to become the cornerstone partner for internet connectivity, fiber and facilities interconnection, smart community enablement and sustainable development, one community at a time across the US and Southern Canada. Visit https://www.wyyerd.com/ for more information.

SOURCE Colo Atl

Related Links

http://www.coloatl.com

