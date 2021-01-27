Wyzant Closes 2020 Reporting Record-Breaking Growth and Continued Innovation

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyzant , the largest tutoring marketplace in the U.S., today reported record-breaking company growth in 2020. This milestone year was driven by increased tutor and student volume throughout the year, heightened demand for specific subject categories, and the introduction of novel support programs for those most urgently in need of educational support.

"2020 posed incredible challenges for so many people — and parents, students, and educators were at the top of that list," said Elaine Richards, Wyzant COO & President. "We are extremely proud to have provided a foundation of support for those most in need - especially those in our local community - as we all navigated through the pandemic. We're looking forward to continuing to connect tutors with all those seeking to learn new information and skills."

Community Impact

The exponential uptick in business allowed Wyzant to reinvest in its Chicago community, offering more than $100,000 of free online tutoring to Chicago area nonprofits and schools to support low-income students. Students that work with one of the partner nonprofits for the initiative, One Million Degrees , reported attending more than 110 tutoring sessions since the launch of the program in the spring of 2020.

Hobbies and Subject Areas That Took Off this Year

While 2020 brought a significant educational services market boom caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Wyzant's business saw an urgent increase in demand for specific tutoring services and subject areas. Compared to 2019, searches for support for young learners in the K-8 age group have been explosive. Searches for science topics alone went up by 100x from 2019, and preschool searches increased by over 10x. For college-aged students, searches for macroeconomics and organic chemistry saw the largest leaps (621% and 103%, respectively).

While the need for academic support outside of hybrid and remote schooling dramatically increased in 2020, Wyzant also helped adult learners pursue a range of hobbies. Music-related hobbies in 2020 saw large growth in interest with the most notable subjects being singing, clarinet, violin and piano, with a 380%, 357%, 100%, and 73% increase, respectively over 2019. More traditional hobbies in 2020 like chess saw an increase of 172%, and drawing at 109%, year over year.

The Launch Of New Product Offerings To Meet Consumer Demands

Wyzant is now reaching more people across the country than ever before, not only through its 1:1 tutor offering, but also via its new specialized programs designed and launched in 2020.

The company adapted to the changing demands of its customers sparked by the pandemic by introducing new initiatives tailored to help with consumers' most pressing needs. Over the summer, Wyzant introduced its Homeschooling Tutor Concierge Service to suit families that would not be sending their children back to school full time or at all. Before the start of the school year, the company also introduced Wyzant for Business , a benefits package available for employers to offer their employees who may find educational resources valuable, especially working parents and employees looking to upskill or gain new certifications.

Tutor Growth and Million Dollar Milestones

Because of the increased demand for support in academic subjects and hobbies across all age groups, Wyzant's network of independent tutors expanded by more than twenty-five thousand tutors during the economic recession.

As a whole, tutors on Wyzant logged more than ten million hours of tutoring in 2020. The company has also had its first tutor reach a significant professional milestone: earning more than $1 million via the platform.

