Wyzant Launches Free Video Series Dedicated to Civics Education Ahead of Historic Presidential Election

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyzant , the largest tutoring marketplace in the U.S., today announced a new three-part, on-demand video series leading up to the presidential election that is dedicated to educating all age groups on concepts relevant to the election and history of U.S. democracy. Led by expert tutors, the Wyzant Under Five on-demand, video series discusses key topics in a concise and informative way in under 5 minutes. The free series is available starting today and will feature:

"Leading up to the election, it was important for us to provide resources to not only educate future voters, but also offer a refresher or new knowledge to people who are current voters but might not be familiar with how we got to where we are today when it comes to the right to vote," said Elaine Richards, COO & President, Wyzant. "This series provides information that hopefully instills excitement in exercising your civic right, whether you're a future voter, voting for the first time, or the twentieth."

The episodes will feature expert tutors narrating these concepts, featuring graphics to help tell the story.

A concept discussed throughout history, in and outside of classrooms, this video, led by expert tutor Emilie Martz , will break down how the electoral college works, and how it is different from the popular vote. It will discuss reasons for those who support the electoral college and arguments made for elections being determined by the popular vote.

From womens' fight to get the vote, to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Americans with Disabilities Act, expert tutor Alexandra Hoerl will explain these moments and others, and how several groups won the right to vote over the course of the last 100+ years.

In 1848, Elizabeth Stanton helped organize the first Womens' Rights Convention. Expert tutor, Preston Bakshi , will discuss Stanton, John Lewis, Frederick Douglass and Miguel Trujillo on how they paved the way for expanded voting rights and inclusivity.

To watch the videos or share with someone, visit here .

About Wyzant: Since 2005, Wyzant has offered a platform featuring high quality tutors instructing in subjects ranging from math and science to computer programming and foreign languages. Our powerful online system allows you and your student to connect with a professional tutor, book lessons and attend sessions from the safety of your home. With Wyzant, there are no commitments or expensive pre-paid packages. Every lesson is pay-as-you-go, and if you don't love your first hour with a new tutor, it's free, guaranteed

