Wyzant Launches Homeschooling Tutor Concierge Service

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyzant , the largest tutoring marketplace in the U.S., today launched the Group & Individual Homeschooling Tutor Concierge Service to aid parents who are looking for online tutors to supplement their children's learning during the pandemic. Wyzant has more than 65,000 tutors on its platform, many specializing in, and qualified to offer high-quality homeschooling to students this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the education system in the United States. Last month, as dozens of U.S. cities began to announce fully remote learning for fall, parents who previously relied on public, private or charter schools began to weigh homeschooling 'pods' either as supplemental solutions during the year or as stand-alone curriculum. Normally, about three percent of U.S. children are homeschooled, but this year there are predictions that as many as 40 percent of parents will homeschool their children.

"There is a national uncertainty about returning to school for the fall of 2020 and many districts are still figuring out their plans and what they can offer students and families" said Elaine Richards, president and COO of Wyzant. "Most children are already facing learning loss after a difficult spring with school interruptions and a transition to remote learning. Parents are now scrambling to figure out a different learning path this fall that best suits their family's lifestyle."

Wyzant has seen homeschooling requests surge on its platform by 2,450% percent as schools across the country announce plans for remote or hybrid learning for the fall.

Wyzant's new Virtual Homeschooling Concierge Service works by helping parents connect with qualified teachers who fit their children's needs to offer the most personalized learning experience possible. Families provide information about their needs including: group size, student grade ranges, subjects of interest, times of day and days of the week they want tutoring. Wyzant then connects families with top-rated tutors on their platform whose profiles match those needs. Interested and available tutors will reach out to the family directly through the Wyzant platform to discuss details and coordinate times.

"Our goal at Wyzant is to be a go-to resource for families during this challenging moment when both children and their parents are experiencing extremely high levels of stress around learning," said Elaine Richards, president and COO of Wyzant. "Our tutors are prepared to work hand in hand with families, crafting individualized educational plans and providing that much-needed support."

About Wyzant: Since 2005, Wyzant has offered a platform featuring high quality tutors instructing in subjects ranging from math and science to computer programming and foreign languages. Our powerful online system allows you and your student to connect with a professional tutor, book lessons and attend sessions from the safety of your home. With Wyzant, there are no commitments or expensive pre-paid packages. Every lesson is pay-as-you-go, and if you don't love your first hour with a new tutor, it's free, guaranteed.

