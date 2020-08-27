Wyzant Launches Online Learning Benefits Package for Businesses

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyzant , the largest tutoring marketplace in the U.S., today announced its Wyzant for Business education benefits package. The corporate benefit will give businesses the option to subsidize personalized, online instruction to employees who are looking to supplement learning for children or even for themselves to upskill in their careers.

With Covid-19 infections high across many states, more and more school districts across the country are opting for remote learning-only to kick off the school year. Parents across the country are now facing another school year trying to balance full time remote work while also supporting a robust learning program for their children at home. The recession has also created a strong need among workers to look for ways to upskill and re-skill for career growth and longevity.

"When no one's in the office, perks like free lunch and onsite gym memberships aren't very meaningful," said Elaine Richards, president and COO of Wyzant. "We're happy to be able to work directly with businesses looking to supplement employees and their families with online learning benefits. Some people might be looking to learn from professionals in their same field and others are looking for tutors who specialize in the reading or math curriculum taught in their school. We cover it all."

Wyzant for Business works by giving businesses the option to acquire tutoring credits at a discounted enterprise rate to then disperse to their employees. This summer, Wyzant has seen requests surge among large corporations to offer this type of benefit to their employees. Wyzant has a wide selection of K-12 tutors and also recently launched the group and individual homeschooling tutor concierge service which is designed to connect parents with tutors to fit their students' learning needs during the pandemic.

With more than 65,000 active tutors, Wyzant is able to cover an unmatched breadth of academic and professional subjects, experience levels and expert profiles that enable consumers to find the best match for their student and situation.

About Wyzant: Since 2005, Wyzant has offered a platform featuring high quality tutors instructing in subjects ranging from math and science to computer programming and foreign languages. Our powerful online system allows you and your student to connect with a professional tutor, book lessons and attend sessions from the safety of your home. With Wyzant, there are no commitments or expensive pre-paid packages. Every lesson is pay-as-you-go, and if you don't love your first hour with a new tutor, it's free, guaranteed.

Media contact:

Inkhouse for Wyzant

[email protected]

SOURCE Wyzant

Related Links

https://www.wyzant.com/

