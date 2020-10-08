Wyzant Sees Record-Breaking Interest in Online Tutors During the Pandemic

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyzant , the largest tutoring marketplace in the U.S., today announced it has seen triple-digit growth in inquiries for online tutoring services in K-8 and homeschooling, as well as individual subjects and special needs. As parents struggle to navigate remote learning in 2020, many have turned to online tutoring as a way to access one-on-one supplemental learning for their children. Notably, searches on Wyzant's platform for kindergarten were up 9,136% and homeschooling was up 3,252%, year-over-year. All data is based on August 2020 compared to August 2019.

"This has been a record-breaking summer and early fall in terms of users looking for supplemental learning and support across grade levels," said Elaine Richards, COO & President, Wyzant. "Much of the country is facing a full school year of remote or hybrid learning, causing strain on both classroom structures and home life. This has also put an increased strain on students who have special needs and require additional support outside of the classroom."

Parents turn to learning support during the pandemic

Searches for subjects and grade levels for younger learners from preschool up through middle school have seen explosive year-over-year growth. Even parents of the youngest learners are looking for at home, virtual support. Searches for "preschool" have increased 987%. Elementary math is up 104% and science is up 9,280% compared to last year.

Additional increases in K-8 searches this year over last year for online tutors include:

Preschool: 987%

Elementary: 2,273%

First grade: 886%

Middle school: 1725%

High school subjects and standardized test prep decrease

Areas that have seen a decrease in searches are mostly at the high school level, which highlights the uncertainty of the school year and how high schoolers are likely accessing other resources or simply bypassing taking as many challenging courses this year. Geometry is down 10% from this time last year, AP Chemistry is down 63% and Algebra 2 is down 60%. Algebra 2 was notably the highest searched course last year. Additional areas that have seen a decrease in search volume center around standardized testing, including the SAT and ACT. SAT prep was down 34%, SAT math and SAT reading were down 30% and 20%, respectively. ACT overall was down 46% and ACT reading also saw a 65% decrease. This is likely because many SAT and ACT exams were cancelled in the spring and there are limited testing options this fall.

College-level classes see increases

Meanwhile, as colleges and universities across the country experience outbreaks and revert to remote learning, students are increasingly seeking out online tutors to help. Across the Wyzant platform key searches for college subjects have seen an uptick over last year. Those include:

Organic Chemistry: 103%

Macroeconomics: 621%

Microbiology: 164%

LSAT: 73%

Special education needs are rising

The pandemic has added pressure to parents of special needs students, many of whom are not getting the specialized services they would in a live classroom. Searches on Wyzant's platform for dyslexia and orton gillingham, a multisensory phonics technique for remedial reading instruction, saw an increase of 222% and 648%, respectively. ADD/ADHD also saw a big increase with 171% over this time last year.

Hobbies and the arts are seeing an uptick

Hobbies, such as those in the arts and music, have seen a significant increase as learners look to expand and fine tune skills during the pandemic. Music-related hobbies saw large growth in interest with the most notable subjects being singing, clarinet, violin and piano, with a 380%, 357%, 100%, and 73% increase, respectively. More traditional hobbies like chess saw an increase of 172%, and drawing at 109%.

With the uncertainty and lack of stability from hybrid schooling, learners are turning to supplemental instruction. Wyzant will continue to monitor for trends across learners' inquiries and areas that are of increasing interest among learners.

