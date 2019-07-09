Wyze Incorporates Xnor Edge AI to Bring Computer Vision to Wyze's Smart Home Array For Free

SEATTLE, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyze Labs, Inc. is proud to announce its partnership with Xnor.ai, which will bring together Xnor's ultra-efficient and low-power AI computer vision capabilities to Wyze's line of affordable, capable smart home products to benefit Wyze's burgeoning community of users. The integration underscores Wyze's singular mission of making advanced technologies accessible to consumers at extremely competitive price points: Wyze's new AI capabilities are available to all existing users today via a free firmware update for Wyze Cam v2 and Wyze Cam Pan.

Wyze Cams will now offer Person Detection powered by Xnor's edge AI capabilities, a feature that automatically identifies when people appear in the camera's field of view. Wyze Cam owners can choose to receive push notifications for real-time alerts when a person is detected in the frame and filter event videos with people.

Xnor's state-of-the-art AI technology is designed to run on-device, without having to upgrade existing hardware, drain computing power or use any bandwidth. Wyze's AI offerings will enable users to quickly and efficiently identify some of the most important clips captured by their cameras - those that contain people - and will reduce the number of incidental notifications pushed to Wyze Cam users.

"Wyze is a company by the community and for the community. Nearly every new feature we ship is rolled out because it was asked for by our members," said Scott Wilson, Wyze Director of Marketing. "Improved notifications was one of those highly requested features so our team went to battle figuring out how we could deliver complex AI on a quality, but highly-accessible $20 camera. Turns out, the answer to this big problem was right down the street from us with our new partner, Xnor.ai."

"It is exciting to see consumer electronics leaders like Wyze embrace the power of AI and improve the experience of their millions of customers," said Carlo C del Mundo, Engineering Manager at Xnor. "We are thrilled to be at a point when the promise of machine learning can become a meaningful part of our everyday lives. This is what AI everywhere, for everyone is all about."

For more information on Wyze, visit wyze.com. To learn more about Xnor's technology and solutions, visit Xnor.ai.

About Wyze Labs, Inc.

Based in Seattle, WA, Wyze Labs was born out of the belief that quality smart home technology should be accessible to everyone. The company partners with innovators and best-in-class manufacturers who share its mission and values: to create high-quality products that are easy to use and have the features customers care about at a fraction of the price. Wyze has a community of over one million users and continues to expand its reach into the smart home category with the recent launch of Wyze Sense and Wyze Bulb. For more information, visit www.wyze.com .

About Xnor.ai

Xnor.ai (Xnor) is helping reshape the way we live, work and play by enabling AI everywhere, on every device. As the company that first proved it was possible to run state-of-the-art AI on resource strained compute platforms, today Xnor helps organizations add AI functionality to their products - powering a new generation of smart solutions for existing and new markets. Xnor's patented edge AI technology has upended traditional AI, resulting in billions of devices and products being AI-optimized - from battery operated cameras, to complex manufacturing machinery, and automobiles. Xnor's mission is to make AI accessible by freeing it from the cloud, data centers and the limits of internet connectivity and enabling a world where AI is available in billions of products, everywhere for everyone.

