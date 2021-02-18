Wyze Labs appoints former Nike executive as Chief Financial Officer

At Nike, Lee served in corporate and operating unit financial assignments including Chief Financial Officer of Nike Japan and several Vice President roles leading Global Finance & Strategy functions. Most recently, he was Vice President of Global Marketing Finance, as Nike shifted its marketing to drive digital direct to consumer engagement.

"I'm proud to welcome Francis to the leadership team," said Yun Zhang, Wyze CEO and Co-founder. "His passion for innovation and deep experience in financial operations will help us accelerate growth and deliver high value to our user community."

"I am excited to join Wyze and bring a more innovative home experience to people around the world," Lee said. "We have a unique opportunity to serve our passionate community globally through a platform of products and services that improves users' lives. I look forward to working with Yun and the team at Wyze to make high quality, smart technology accessible to everyone, and to create exceptional value for Wyze consumers, partners, and shareholders."

Lee's accomplishments prior to Nike include his role at Gap Inc., on the Corporate Strategy & Development team, focusing on organic and non-organic growth opportunities, and leading long range planning across the company. Earlier in his career, he was a strategy consultant with Marakon Associates and Mars & Co., international management consultancies.

Lee holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he studied Materials Science and Engineering.

