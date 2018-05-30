Wyze Labs Launches Wyze Cam Pan, a 1080p Pan & Tilt Smart Home Camera

Packed with all the features found in the original Wyze Cam (and the Wyze Cam v2 released earlier this year), Wyze Cam Pan adds 360o view range, 110 o rotation speed, Pan ScanTM, motion tracking, along with other feature improvements, to give users a much more active experience with the camera and full control over what they want to see and when they want to see it.

Founded in mid-2017 by a group of ex-Amazon employees, Wyze Labs is well on their way toward achieving the goal of lowering the barrier of smart home technology so more people can have access. In the short seven months since launch of the original Wyze Cam, Wyze Labs has built a community of more than 200,000 users, many of whom are highly active and engaged.

"We're grateful to our community," said Dave Crosby, another Wyze Labs co-founder. "Our business model is based on building trust with our users. With the support of our community, together we make great products and offer them at the lowest price possible."

About Wyze Labs, Inc.

Based in Seattle, WA, Wyze Labs was born out of the belief that quality smart home technology should be accessible to everyone. The company dedicates itself to making high-quality products that are easy to use and have the features customers care about at a fraction of the price. Its first two products, Wyze Cam and Wyze Cam Pan, both indoor smart cameras, and related accessories are available to purchase on its website https://www.wyzecam.com and on Amazon.com.

