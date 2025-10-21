Wyze Unveils the Solar Cam Pan, Its First Battery-Powered Pan-and-Tilt Camera with Maintenance-Free Solar Charging

The Wyze Solar Cam Pan delivers 2K HD resolution, AI-powered person tracking, and a fully integrated solar panel for complete, hands-off security around the clock

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyze , a company known for creating products that make homes smart and safe, today announced the launch of the Wyze Solar Cam Pan . This revolutionary solar-powered, wire-free outdoor security camera is designed to provide complete, zero-maintenance property coverage with an integrated solar panel and a built-in rechargeable battery. Requiring just one hour of direct sunlight per day, the high-efficiency ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) solar panel delivers continuous power, making battery swaps and recharging a thing of the past.

"We're focused on making quality security accessible, and that means eliminating the hassle of complicated installation and continued maintenance," said Dave Crosby, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Wyze. "The Wyze Solar Cam Pan delivers on that promise with its maintenance-free solar charging, easy mounting, and smart features like AI-powered person tracking."

Unlike other Wyze Cams, the Wyze Solar Cam Pan is the brand's only wireless camera engineered with full 360° pan-and-tilt coverage. Its wide-reaching 360° pan and 70° tilt range ensures no blind spots, granting users complete command over their property and the ultimate peace of mind. The camera is also equipped with smart AI person tracking and crystal-clear 2K resolution, making it easy to detect and follow individuals while capturing every detail required for comprehensive home security.

Wyze Solar Cam Pan Features

Maintenance-Free Battery Power with Solar Charging: The device features an integrated high-efficiency ETFE solar panel that delivers continuous power with just one hour of sunlight per day.

360° Pan & 70° Tilt Coverage: Users can secure their whole backyard with pan and tilt coverage and control or change views remotely via the Wyze app.

Users can secure their whole backyard with pan and tilt coverage and control or change views remotely via the Wyze app. AI-Powered Person Tracking: Automatically tracks detected individuals, ensuring continuous, focused monitoring of any person on the user's property. View and customize recordings in the Wyze app; no subscription required.

2K HD Resolution with WDR: Crystal-clear video recording with a wide field-of-view captures every detail, day or night, while the Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) evens out the brightest highlights and the darkest shadows so nothing gets lost.

Crystal-clear video recording with a wide field-of-view captures every detail, day or night, while the Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) evens out the brightest highlights and the darkest shadows so nothing gets lost. Color Night Vision + Enhanced IR Night Vision: Enhanced hardware pierces through darkness, unveiling stunning details even in low-light conditions.

Quick, Easy Mounting + Setup: Mount anywhere and snap into place in minutes. Enjoy hassle-free setup with Bluetooth®.

Mount anywhere and snap into place in minutes. Enjoy hassle-free setup with Bluetooth®. Motion-Activated Spotlight, Motion Warning + Siren: Deter intruders or light the way home with a motion-activated spotlight, featuring a built-in siren for enhanced security.

IP65 Weather Resistance: Place it anywhere indoors or outdoors, even in the rain and snow.

Place it anywhere indoors or outdoors, even in the rain and snow. Two-Way Audio: Communicate with anyone from anywhere through the Wyze app.

Local Storage + Cloud Option: Sold separately, MicroSD cards up to 512GB enable continuous recording. Cloud storage is also available via the brand's subscription plans.

Sold separately, MicroSD cards up to 512GB enable continuous recording. Cloud storage is also available via the brand's subscription plans. Smart Home Integration: Offers convenience and customization with integrations like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT and Wyze Automations.

Wi-Fi 6 Support: Maintain a stronger, more reliable connection and smoother live streaming with Wi-Fi 6 support.

Pricing and Availability

The Wyze Solar Cam Pan is available now for $79.98 at Wyze.com .

About Wyze

Wyze is on a mission to make quality smart home technology accessible. Our innovative product team is driven to deliver tech products, software, and AI features that make our customers' lives easier while remaining accessible. Wyze's user- and wallet-friendly security cameras, home monitoring, connected home, health and wellness, and lifestyle products are trusted by more than 11 million households. Our cameras, smart devices, and Wyze app are meticulously designed with multiple layers of security to help give you peace of mind. Your safety is our priority. For more information, visit www.wyze.com .

