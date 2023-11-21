Wyzr Friends Joins The Fight Against Global Loneliness with its Friendship App and Ambassador Program

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the World Health Organization's recent declaration of loneliness as a global health priority, Wyzr Friends, a groundbreaking activity-based friendship app for adults over 40, is addressing the pressing issue of social isolation among older adults. Simultaneously, the company is launching the Wyzr Friends Ambassador Program, enlisting passionate individuals across the U.S. to spread the App's mission of fostering connections and combating loneliness at a local level.

Wyzr Friends App Tackles Global Loneliness Particularly During the Holidays:

Loneliness, identified as a significant health threat, prompted global initiatives by the World Health Organization and the State of New York with NY Governor Kathy Hochul's appointment of Dr. Ruth Westheimer as the nation's first Ambassador to Loneliness. According to a recent study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine, more than one-third of adults 45+ experience loneliness, with nearly one-quarter of adults 60+ considered socially-isolated. Wyzr Friends (recently featured in TechCrunch) aligns with this mission, offering a smarter, safer, and free app that connects adults in their 40s, 50s, and 60s for meaningful activities and friendship.

Key Features:

Activity-Based Connections: The App focuses on shared interests, bringing individuals together for activities that foster genuine connections. From last-minute holiday shopping fairs to a local Friendsgiving brunch, the App facilitates friendships based on common interests.

Friend Blast and Carpool Functions: Introducing proprietary features like Friend Blast for easy planning of gatherings and Carpool (Wyzr Ride) to share rides for events, Wyzr Friends takes things a step further for real-world connections and eco-consciousness.

Safety First: The App prioritizes user safety with ID Verification, ensuring members connect with verified users. This feature is especially crucial for adults over 50, who are often targets of online scams.

Inclusivity for Individuals and Couples: Wyzr Friends welcomes both individuals and couples, recognizing that meaningful connections can be established regardless of relationship status, fostering a diverse community of like-minded individuals.

Health & Wellness Integration: Through the proprietary Health & Wellness Wheel, Wyzr Friends goes beyond social connections by helping members connect to achieve mutual health goals, covering physical, mental, financial, and spiritual well-being.

Wyzr Friends Ambassador Program Takes Local Action:

To further amplify its impact, Wyzr Friends Ambassador Program is seeking dedicated individuals across various cities in the United States to serve as Ambassadors. This initiative aims to combat loneliness on a local level through community engagement and activities.

Key responsibilities of Wyzr Friends Ambassadors include hosting local events: Ambassadors will organize and host local events that encourage real-world interactions among Wyzr Friends App users, providing opportunities for meaningful connections. Social media advocacy: Ambassadors will leverage their social media presence to amplify the App's message and engage with their communities, sharing personal stories and promoting the App's impact. User engagement: Ambassadors will actively engage with users on the App, offering support, guidance and fostering a sense of community.

Qualities of an Ideal Wyzr Friends Ambassador:

Passionate about combating loneliness and fostering genuine connections.

Strong ties to the local community and a desire to make a positive impact.

Active on social media platforms and comfortable sharing the App's message.

Enthusiastic about organizing and hosting local events that align with the App's values.

Interested individuals can apply to become Wyzr Friends Ambassadors by creating a profile on the App and contacting [email protected]. Applications will be reviewed, and selected ambassadors will receive guidance, support, and resources to kickstart their role in combating loneliness in their communities.

Carolyn Kelly, co-founder of Wyzr Friends, expresses, "Ambassadors play a pivotal role in making a difference at the grassroots level. By bringing Wyzr Friends to their communities, they contribute to the broader mission of combating loneliness and fostering meaningful connections."

Wyzr Friends encourages individuals passionate about making a positive impact on loneliness to step forward and become Ambassadors. Together, we can create a network of support and friendship that transcends digital connections.

Founded by two women over 40, for people over 40, Wyzr Friends is available to download free on the Apple App Store & Google Play Store. For more information, please visit wyzrfriends.com.

