X Ambassadors Teams up with Foundation Fighting Blindness and Two Blind Brothers to Launch Music to our Eyes Exclusive Livestream Music Series

X Ambassadors' keyboardist, Casey Harris, was born with the rare genetic disease, Senior-Loken syndrome, which affects his kidneys and retinas. The acoustic performance by brothers Sam and Casey Harris will feature their top hits including, Renegade, Unsteady, Hold You Down , and Belong . In between sets, Jason Menzo, chief operating officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness, will interview Sam and Casey about their experiences with vision loss and discuss their commitment to creating music that celebrates diversity and belonging. Event registration is free, but attendees will have the opportunity to contribute, as all net proceeds will go towards the Foundation's mission.

"We are so excited and honored to be collaborating with Two Blind Brothers for this livestream conversation and acoustic performance with Sam and Casey Harris of X Ambassadors," says Jason Menzo, COO at the Foundation. "Together, we have this natural connection and unwavering commitment to providing hope and empowerment for the blind and visually impaired community."

For more information and to register for a reminder about the event, visit: https://bit.ly/3ihTkda

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $800 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and Stargardt disease. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

