X-ARBITOR Cross Domain Solution Enters LBSA Testing Phase

X-ARBITOR provides a ground-up system architectural refresh encompassing National Cross Domain Strategy and Management Office (NCDSMO) Raise-the-Bar (RTB) requirements and building on over 25 years of CDS experience gained from engineering and supporting the Information Support Server Environment (ISSE) CDS across a broad range of Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and Five Eyes customers.

X-ARBITOR delivers a secure, scalable, and extensible framework engineered to rapidly deploy cross-domain data inspection, sanitization, and transfer capabilities. X-ARBITOR supports simultaneous, bi-directional transfers between multiple different security domains; more than a hundred different file types; and transfer of both highly structured messages such as XML and USMTF, and complex file types such as Microsoft Office and PDF files.

Agile development methodologies were combined with AFRL's integrated testing to significantly minimize technical risk. Because of this forward-thinking approach, Peraton and AFRL anticipate LBSA testing to be completed in the January 2021 timeframe, and available for fielding in Spring 2021.

Peraton provides innovative, reliable solutions to the nation's most sensitive and mission-critical programs and systems. As a trusted provider of highly differentiated space, intelligence, cyber, defense, homeland security, and communications capabilities, Peraton is a critical partner to the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and select federal agencies and commercial entities. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, the company employs 3,500 people across the U.S. and Canada.

