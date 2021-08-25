X-ARBITOR Cross Domain Solution Listed on NCDSMO Baseline

The inclusion of X-ARBITOR in the NCDSMO Baseline List is the latest step in Peraton's and AFRL's advancement of the state-of-the-art in Cross Domain Solutions (CDS).

X-ARBITOR delivers a secure, scalable, and extensible framework engineered to support rapid deployment of NSA Raise-the-Bar (RTB) compliant cross domain data inspection, sanitization, and transfer capabilities. X-ARBITOR supports simultaneous, bi-directional transfers between multiple different security domains and transfer of structured and unstructured data such as XML, Imagery, Microsoft Office and PDF files.

Leveraging current capabilities and building off years of lessons learned, the X-ARBITOR team has implemented revolutionary architectural changes for unprecedented network security as well as enhanced management and monitoring.

"X-ARBITOR is truly revolutionary in its architecture and flexibility to support an extensive array of mission critical data types and deployment scenarios," said Dave Gray, Cross Domain Solutions program manager, Peraton.

