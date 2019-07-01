X-Biotix Therapeutics Joins Antimicrobials Working Group

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antimicrobials Working Group (AWG) announced today the addition of X-Biotix Therapeutics, Inc. (X-Biotix) to its coalition of companies with the mission to combat drug resistant infections and spur life-saving innovations. This new addition brings AWG's membership to 14 antimicrobial drug companies.

X-Biotix is focused on the discovery of novel small molecule antibiotics that target resistant Gram-negative bacteria. The company employs a unique combination of proprietary biological and genetic tools, library screening, and its deep knowledge of antibacterial medicinal chemistry to discover and advance novel tractable chemical matter into optimized antibacterial molecules that show selective activity against all or specific gram-negative ESKAPE pathogens and which can be further developed into drug candidates. Priority is given to the screening of multiple targets that have the potential to be inhibited by one compound (dual target inhibition).

"X-Biotix's pipeline of novel small-molecule antibiotics directed against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative pathogens is being developed to address the urgent threat of antimicrobial resistance," said Evan Loh, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Chairman of the AWG. "We are glad to have X-Biotix join our efforts to stabilize the antimicrobial ecosystem and support innovation in the development of new infection-fighting drugs."

"Since its inception, the Antimicrobials Working Group has done a tremendous job of charting a path for improving the regulatory, investment and commercial environment for the development of antimicrobial drugs," said Ramani Varanasi, President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Biotix Therapeutics. "We are pleased to be joining this coalition at this critical time and to be participating in the coordinated efforts to effectuate policy changes that will enable the effective delivery of much-needed antimicrobials to patients in need."

About X-Biotix Therapeutics, Inc.

X-Biotix is a discovery and development company, with a focus on delivering the next generation of antibiotics to combat multi-drug resistant Gram-negative pathogens. The company, incorporated in 2016 and located in Waltham, MA., is advancing multiple first-in-class small molecule compounds, identified using a unique DNA-encoded library platform, against a wide range of bacterial targets in essential pathways, which are predicted to defeat known antibiotics resistance mechanisms.

For more information, visit: http://www.x-biotixrx.com/

About The Antimicrobials Working Group

AWG was founded in 2012 with the vision of utilizing collective power to improve the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment for emerging infectious disease companies. Today, AWG is comprised of fourteen antimicrobials companies: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX), Entasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), Iterum Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRM), Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT), Nabriva Therapeutics US Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV), Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK), Qpex Biopharma, Inc., SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT; AIM: SUMM), VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and X-Biotix Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.antimicrobialsworkinggroup.org

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group, led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for AWG.

For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com

