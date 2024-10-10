X-Bolt Announces First U.S. Implant of Pro-X1® Trochanteric Nailing System

Groundbreaking hip fracture treatment using X-Bolt's patented expanding bolt technology

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bolt Orthopedics, an emerging innovator of orthopedic trauma devices, today announced the successful completion of the first U.S. implant using its Pro-X1® Trochanteric Nailing System in Florida. This milestone marks the official commercial launch of the company's flagship product and signifies a major step forward in applying X-Bolt's technology for hip fracture treatment across the U.S.

X-Bolt Orthopedics announces first U.S. implant of its Pro-X1 Trochanteric Nailing system.

The Pro-X1® system offers stronger anchorage and rotational stability in osteoporotic hip fracture fixation compared to traditional screw-based methods. This is especially beneficial for frail, elderly patients, as the expanding bolt provides superior fixation, addressing one of the major challenges in hip fracture treatment.

The Pro-X1® system builds on the company's pioneering work in hip fracture treatment. The expanding bolt design, which first generation was clinically proven in the largest-ever hip fracture randomized controlled trial, with the lowest-ever cut-out rate published for hip fractures at 0.8%. This represents a breakthrough in orthopedic trauma care, where existing solutions rely heavily on screw-based fixation methods that can be limited in terms of stability, particularly for patients with fragile bone structures.

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Brian Thornes, X-Bolt's founder and previous inventor of the globally recognized TightRope®, said: "Orthopedic trauma has seen the treatment of ankle injuries revolutionized with the TightRope suture-button, and should expect to see a similar paradigm shift now in the treatment of hip fractures with our expanding bolt and the Pro-X1® system. Hip fractures affect over 200,000 patients annually in the U.S., and this will bring a much-needed advancement in patient care."

The Pro-X1® Trochanteric Nailing System received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2023, and the completion of this first U.S. surgery marks the beginning of a limited commercial release. X-Bolt plans to scale its operations in the coming months, deploying additional inventory and expanding its reach to more markets across the United States. Following this launch, X-Bolt will continue to innovate and broaden its product line to apply its expanding bolt technology to more orthopedic trauma indications.

For more information about X-Bolt's Pro-X1® system and other orthopedic trauma solutions, please visit [www.xbolt.com].

Media Contact:

Phil Kemp

President & Chief Operating Officer

X-Bolt Orthopedics

[email protected]

+1 845 309 2471

About X-Bolt:

X-Bolt is an innovator of orthopedic medical devices focused on providing solutions for orthopedic trauma with its patented expanding bolt technology. Founded in 2007, X-Bolt's technology has demonstrated unparalleled clinical results, including the lowest published cut-out rates for hip fracture. X-Bolt's mission is to meet the most demanding needs in orthopedic trauma care and improve outcomes for patients worldwide. Investors in X-Bolt include BVP Partners, AIB Seed Capital, Ascentifi, Amalfi, MedTech angel group, and several Irish orthopedic surgeons.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527502/X_Bolt_Orthipedics_Surgery.jpg

SOURCE X-Bolt Orthopedics