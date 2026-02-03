X-Bolt Orthopedics Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for their Pro-X1 Trochanteric Nail

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to healthcare industry

ROUND HILL, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bolt Orthopedics announced its "Pro-X1 Trochanteric Nail" has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient® the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on review of Pro-X1® from hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's client-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient clients its unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Innovative Technology contracts are recommended after review and interaction with products submitted through Vizient's Innovative Technology Program. Vizient client-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of healthcare organizations.

"Hip fracture fixation remains one of the most challenging and consequential procedures performed in trauma care," said Philip Kemp, President and COO of X-Bolt Orthopedics. "Receiving an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient is a strong validation of the clinical need our expandable bolt technology is designed to address. We are excited to be on contract with Vizient to help expand national access to a solution that aims to improve fixation stability in compromised bone and support better outcomes for this vulnerable patient population."

"This Innovative Technology contract reflects a tremendous amount of work and collaboration across teams, and it's personally meaningful to see that effort recognized," said Connor Owen, Director of Sales at X-Bolt Orthopedics. "Vizient has been an exceptional throughout this process. Their commitment to rigorously evaluating new technologies and prioritizing innovation that delivers real value to their clients and patients is exactly what the healthcare industry needs. We're proud to work alongside an organization that actively supports innovation that advances patient care."

The Pro-X1™ Trochanteric Nail is designed to address the limitations of conventional lag screw fixation in osteoporotic bone by expanding within the femoral head to increase surface area and resistance to cut-out. By providing enhanced fixation stability without additional procedural complexity, the technology has the potential to improve surgical confidence, reduce fixation-related complications, and support more consistent outcomes in hip fracture patients.

"After a review of "Pro-X1 Trochanteric Nail", Vizient's client-led council agreed this technology offers a unique benefit over other products available in the market today and recommended it for an Innovative Technology contract. We are pleased to award this new contract to X-Bolt Orthopedics," said Kelly Flaharty, associate vice president, contract operations for Vizient.

Vizient represents a diverse client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $156 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with client-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

X-Bolt Orthopedics is an orthopedic medical device company focused on developing innovative fixation technologies to address unmet needs in trauma care. The company's proprietary expandable bolt platform is designed to improve fixation stability in compromised bone, with an initial focus on hip fracture treatment. X-Bolt Orthopedics is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and is committed to advancing solutions that support surgeons and improve patient outcomes.

