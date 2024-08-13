X-Bow Passes Critical Milestone on Hypersonic Booster Contract

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc. (X-Bow), the nation's leading non-traditional small business producer of advance manufactured solid rocket motors (SRMs) and defense technologies announced that it has successfully completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for the Large Solid Rocket Motor (LSRM) program on schedule. This is the second major technical review for the X-Bow program, demonstrating design maturity and reduced risk for critical technologies.

"It's exciting to see the character of our motor designs emerge during the PDR process. The tenants of affordability, producibility, and compliant system level performance criteria are all converging toward critical design review and initial motor manufacture," said Mark Kaufman the LSRM Executive VP and co-founder of X-Bow Systems. "Success to date is attributed to the excellent collaborative efforts by our experienced program/technical team and our valued association with customer and industry subject matter experts. We look forward to continued progress on the program."

Ms. Carla Zeppieri, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Resilience stated, "X-Bow is expanding this defense-critical technology while enabling the DoD to increase its buying power through the introduction of unique capabilities in the Solid Rocket Motor technology sector. This Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program investment under the management of DoD's Innovation Capability and Modernization office will enable the Military Services to field larger quantities of hypersonic weapons to deter our adversaries and ensure the future security of our nation."

X-Bow's world-class team includes both known industry providers and non-traditional partners to establish a cost effective and increased domestic industrial base capacity. In March 2023, X-Bow finalized a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) that leverages their capabilities for future programs, including the LSRM program. LSRM partners include multiple domestic traditional and non-traditional small businesses employing highly skilled employees across four states, each offering cost reduction opportunities while expanding the SRM industrial base sources of supply.

X-Bow's LSRM team is on track for its next major review, the Critical Design Review.

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective additively manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. X-Bow is a dual-use technology company with investment from Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, DC.

