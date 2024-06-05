X-Bow Systems Achieves AS9100D Certification

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc. (X-Bow), the nation's leading non-traditional small business advanced supplier of solid rocket motors (SRMs) and defense technologies, today announces it is now certified to the AS9100D quality standard for its rocket motor and launch vehicle products. X-Bow's Quality Management System was certified by DEKRA Testing and Certification, Inc.

AS9100D is a widely recognized certification standard for quality management systems in the aviation, aerospace and defense industries. Based on the ISO 9001 standard, it incorporates additional requirements specific to aerospace. AS9100D outlines the standards for creating, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving a strong quality management system in aerospace organizations. This certification marks a significant milestone in X-Bow's journey, highlighting its steadfast dedication to meeting the stringent requirements recognized by esteemed entities like the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Department of Defense.

By means of the AS9100D auditing process, X-Bow has demonstrated its commitment to consistently exceeding customer expectations and industry regulations. These continual audits not only ensure ongoing performance excellence but also emphasize X-Bow's unwavering focus on customer satisfaction.

Jason Hundley, X-Bow's CEO and Founder shared his enthusiasm, by stating "Our independent AS9100D certification demonstrates to our customers and product users our commitment to program execution at the highest standards. X-Bow is the Nation's 3rd solid rocket motor provider with over a half-dozen SRM programs and two launch vehicles in development and production. Achieving our AS9100D certification in our first audit validates our processes as a trusted supplier but also underscores our dedication to improvement and quality."

ABOUT X-BOW SYSTEMS

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective advanced manufacturing of energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, DC. X-Bow is actively recruiting talented and determined individuals to join its team. For more information visit www.xbowsystems.com

