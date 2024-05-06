X-Bow Systems Advances Affordable Hypersonics with Key Milestone on Large Solid Rocket Motor Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc (X-Bow) has completed the System Requirements Review (SRR) for the Large Solid Rocket Motor (LSRM) program on schedule. This is the first major technical review for the X-Bow program. The X-Bow team is now proceeding with preliminary design, critical component qualification activities, and material procurement.

"Affordable weapon systems are crucial for ensuring accessible defense capabilities. Achieving this milestone signifies X-Bow's commitment of innovation, paired with shortened design and development timelines, and a focus on affordability," stated Tony Spidale, X-Bow LSRM Program Director. "This accomplishment underscores the teamwork of our industry partners and collaboration with the US Navy and US Army to provide much needed resources to the warfighter."

J Petrie, contract support to the Department of Defense's Innovation Capability and Modernization office which funds X-Bow's LSRM effort, closed the SRR by summarizing the importance of this engineering milestone and the LSRM program. "Your collaboration and uniting of experts from multiple organizations is not just a remarkable achievement in engineering, but a critical contribution to our nation's security."

X-Bow's world-class team includes both known industry providers and non-traditional partners to establish a cost effective and increased domestic industrial base capacity. In March 2023, X-Bow finalized a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) that leverages their capabilities for future programs, including the LSRM program. Other key LSRM partners include Leidos Dynetics, Karman Space & Defense, and multiple domestic non-traditional small businesses employing over 200 highly skilled employees across four states, each offering cost reduction opportunities while expanding the SRM industrial base sources of supply.

ABOUT X-BOW SYSTEMS

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective additively manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. X-Bow is a dual-use technology company with investment from Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, DC.

