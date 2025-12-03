X-Bow Systems Awarded Production Contract to Supply Critical Rocket Motor Igniters to V2X

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc (X-Bow), the leading non-traditional producer of advanced manufactured solid rocket motors (SRMs) and defense technologies, today announced it has been awarded a production contract from V2X to develop and produce next-generation igniters for solid rocket motors. The contract, with an anticipated total value of over $8.9 million, positions X-Bow as a key partner in strengthening the nation's industrial base for rocket propulsion systems components, supporting a critical modernization effort for Arm/Fire Devices.

The new igniter will be a form-and-fit replacement for the MK-290, a key component used in many of today's solid rocket motor programs. The MK-290 igniter is a critical component used in numerous proven systems vital to national defense. X-Bow's work under this contract aims to address obsolescence and supply chain challenges, ensuring a reliable production source for these critical components. The project includes the development, testing, and qualification of the new igniters prior to production.

"We are proud to partner with V2X on this vital program," said Jason Hundley, X-Bow's Founder & CEO. "By developing and producing a modern, reliable igniter, we are not only addressing a critical need in the supply chain but also helping to secure a robust and resilient industrial base for future defense applications."

This new contract for production components adds to X-Bow's growing revenue streams, which include energetic propellant production, solid rocket motor manufacturing, integrated launch services, advanced composites, and modernization of government energetic facilities.

About X-Bow Systems

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective advanced manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary, COO Mike Bender and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. X-Bow is a dual-use technology company with investment from: Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures, Balerion Space Ventures, Boeing, Arkenstone Capital, The Capital Factory, Upsher Management Company, Event Horizon Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, Utah, Maryland and Washington, DC. For more information visit XBowSystems.com.

Contact X-Bow:

Media Relations

505-772-9577

[email protected]

SOURCE X-Bow Systems