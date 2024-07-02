X-Bow Systems Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Spencer Composites Corporation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc. (X-Bow) America's newest provider of low-cost hypersonics and advanced manufactured solid rocket motors (SRMs), today announced the strategic acquisition of Spencer Composites Corporation. Spencer Composites is a renowned manufacturer specializing in research and development of composite and metallic structures.

This acquisition marks a significant vertical integration for X-Bow, ensuring a seamless supply chain for critical components within our commercial modular motor and hypersonic booster large solid rocket motor programs. Dr. Brian Spencer, a distinguished figure in composite technology, will remain with X-Bow as an Operations Technical Principal and Industry Subject Matter Expert.

"We have collaborated extensively with Spencer Composites over the past several years on our SRM designs," said Jason Hundley, CEO at X-Bow. "Dr. Spencer's technological contributions have been pivotal, enabling both teams to achieve superior results. The synergy between X-Bow's complementary product lines and Spencer's innovative structural solutions presents a significant opportunity for cost reduction."

"I am very proud of the company my wife, Linda Spencer, and I started 30 years ago," said Dr. Brian Spencer of President/CEO Spencer Composites. "Thirty years is just the beginning! I see continued technological innovation in collaboration with X-Bow Systems and expect the expertise from both organizations will leverage to optimally achieve advanced composite solutions for our collective customers."

The acquisition includes the transfer of several key patents and over 50,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing and prototyping space, equipped with comprehensive composite structure design and development capabilities. This enhancement positions X-Bow to further advance the development and production of cutting-edge hypersonic and solid rocket technologies while further expanding the SRM industrial base and diversifying sources of supply.

ABOUT X-BOW SYSTEMS

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace and defense industry with innovative and cost-effective advanced manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. X-Bow is a dual-use technology company with investment from Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, DC.

Spencer Composites Corporation (SCC) was founded in 1994 in Lincoln, Nebraska and is currently located in Sacramento, California. SCC's Sacramento facility has over 50,000 square feet of manufacturing space capable of fabricating composite products up to twenty feet in diameter and over one hundred feet long. SCC fabricates composite products using thermoset and thermoplastic processes, has expertise in thick-wall composite processing and has matured processes related to filament winding, pultrusion, RTM, VARTM, press molding, autoclave curing and hand lay-up. The composite factory is complemented by multiple CNC machining centers and a fabrication shop that includes water jet cutting, sheet metal forming, and welding for tooling and fixture manufacture.

