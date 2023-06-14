X-Bow Systems Launches Second Successful "Bolt" Rocket

News provided by

X-Bow Systems

14 Jun, 2023

X-Bow's new suite of sub-orbital and orbital capable launch vehicles hits the sky

WHITE SANDS, N.M., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems (X-Bow), confirmed the successful second launch of its Bolt Rocket at White Sands Missile Range. This effort was done under the Responsive Development Experiment (ReDX) program for the Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). The ReDX program enables LANL to leverage the revolution in commercial space flight and provide scientists and engineers with rapid and cost-effective access to experimental flight test data.

Photo Credit: US Army
The mission, named XL-2B, continues building the collaboration between the two organizations with the mutual goal of bringing cost-effective, high cadence access to orbital, sub-orbital and tactically responsive launch. The Bolt is the first vehicle in X-Bow's new suite of modular boost rockets. With the success of this launch, the X-Bow team continues to usher new technologies, capabilities and competition into the solid rocket motor (SRM) Industrial Base. 

"XL-2B showcased X-Bow's modular launch vehicle and motor designs in a rapid follow-on launch demonstration. We appreciate the support of our partners at LANL in helping validate the X-Bow concept for responsive, low-cost, launch service," said Joe Gooding, XL-2B Chief Engineer.  

This launch follows last June's successful first launch of the Bolt Rocket and it 32" diameter Ballesta Solid Rocket Motor. The Ballesta motor and the Bolt Rocket were both built and assembled in tactical field conditions with minimal tools and handling gear. At full production, X-Bow will launch monthly, or more frequently, from various sub-orbital ranges across the US and its territories. 

LANL's program manager Steve Judd added, "The future of flight testing is clearly commercial, and New Mexico is an ideal place for flight testing. Our partnerships with companies like X-Bow allow us to move much faster at much lower cost, and each flight gives us greater confidence in our teams, our technologies, and our ability to be responsive in a rapidly changing world."

ABOUT X-BOW SYSTEMS
X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective additively manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, and Washington DC. X-Bow is actively recruiting talented and determined individuals to join its team. For more information visit www.xbowsystems.com

