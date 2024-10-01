X-Bow Welcomes Mike Bender as Chief Operating Officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Bow Systems Inc. (X-Bow), the nation's leading non-traditional small business producer of advance manufactured solid rocket motors (SRMs) and defense technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Bender as Chief Operating Officer.

In this role, Bender will oversee the company's factories and facilities, and supply chain management, quality assurance, and Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) functions. He will work closely with CEO Jason Hundley and the executive team to implement X-Bow's strategic initiatives and drive growth.

Mike Bender, X-Bow COO

Bender brings over 30 years of aerospace and defense industry experience to X-Bow, having previously held key leadership roles at L3Harris Aerojet Rocketdyne, SpaceX, Alliant Techystems (ATK), and Orbital Sciences.

"Mike's extensive background in solid rocket motors, launch vehicles, and missile systems makes him the perfect fit for our team," said Hundley. "We are excited to leverage his leadership experience to further elevate our operational capabilities and support our multiple product lines."

"I am thrilled to join X-Bow after following the company's significant technology advancements in recent years," said Bender. "I look forward to working with such a talented team to drive operational excellence and deliver value to our customers."

Bender holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.

ABOUT X-BOW SYSTEMS

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective additively manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. X-Bow is a dual-use technology company with investment from Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, DC.

SOURCE X-Bow Launch Systems Inc.