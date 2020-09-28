X-Chair Launches X-HMT: World's First Heat and Massage Office Chair

The one-of-a-kind X-HMT exerts a constant or variable massage cycle with two levels of intensity, for a total of four massage program combinations. Coupled with fast-warming low back heating capabilities, X-HMT users enjoy several direct health benefits such as increased blood flow, reduced stress and anxiety, heightened productivity and boosted energy. And, X-HMT chairs are flexible and versatile, able to be run on battery power or while plugged into a laptop or a wall outlet.

Creating a customized look for any workspace, the X-HMT Heat and Massage Chair is offered in multiple color and model combinations. Combinations include the X2 with ultra-comfortable K-Sport Advanced Performance Material; X3 with sophisticated Advanced Tensile Recovery (ATR) fabric that is water, spill and stain resistant, as well as a high resiliency molded foam seat; and X4 Executive featuring supple premium leather or Brisa.

"The X-Chair team feels enormous pride being able to provide a quality product that can truly make a difference in people's day-to-day life," said Tony Mazlish, X-Chair Founder and CEO, "whether working from home, at the office or just watching TV, the X-HMT Heat and Massage Chair is built to satisfy the needs of the end user – a riff in the office chair industry, as traditionally, work chairs have been designed to meet the needs of companies, as opposed to consumers."

In addition to the heat and massage capabilities, the X-HMT boasts X-Chair's key ergonomic features, which not only differentiate X-Chair from the competition, but provide vast, overall health benefits. These comfort and design elements include 10 ergonomic adjustments, the proprietary Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support, SciFloat Infinite Recline and Flex Mesh technology. Each feature works simultaneously to create unprecedented adjustability, ensuring every user of X-Chair's X-HMT Heat and Massage Chair is able to enjoy an ergonomic seat customized to their specific needs.

For more information, visit xchair.com, and follow or engage with the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @thexchair.

More about X-Chair:

X-Chair, one of the leading providers of ergonomic office chairs featuring 21st century technology and design, enable users to both look good and be more productive. This is not your grandfather's chair; 10 ergonomic adjustments allow users to fine-tune the arms, seat, back, headrest and lumbar, providing unparalleled comfort. While the SciFloat Infinite Recline, Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support and Tilt Lock technologies make X-Chair the most technologically ergonomic chair on the market. Made with quality craftsmanship and high-performance materials, X-Chair's products feature a 15-year limited warranty and 30-day risk free trial. For more information, visit xchair.com.

FOR MORE MEDIA INFORMATION:

ANNA PETERSON / CASEY FOX

THE ZIMMERMAN AGENCY • 850.668.2222

[email protected]

SOURCE X-Chair