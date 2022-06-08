X-Chair Raises the Bar for Office Technology at NeoCon 2022

BELTSVILLE, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Chair, a leader in the world of ergonomic office seating, is set to showcase five (5) revolutionary products at NeoCon 2022, located in The Mart, 7th Floor Exhibit Hall, booth #7-4077. As the office industry continues to rapidly evolve, X-Chair is committed to not only advancing but disrupting the space with their innovative new products. The impressive lineup will be on display from June 13-15, featuring Elemax Smart – the first app-controlled cooling, heat and massage option for office chairs – the X77 Massage Chair, X-Tech and FS 360 Adjustable Arms, in addition to sister brand, Mavix Gaming Chairs.

"X-Chair continues to push the envelope, developing products with the end user in-mind, and NeoCon 2022 is our time to introduce what's new," said Tony Mazlish, President. "We are excited to debut our revolutionary products including the soon-to-launch Elemax Smart, which will benefit end users as well as corporate health and safety leaders."

Products on display:

Elemax Smart – the much-anticipated Elemax Smart can be paired with X-Chair's X1, X2, X3, X4 and X-Tech office chairs. The cooling, heat and massage unit is located in the lower back, dynamic variable lumbar support section of the office chair and features a phone app with Bluetooth control at your fingertips. With Sit Score Smart application technology, the Elemax Smart helps users to understand their sitting health score, length of sitting and more, while encouraging movement throughout the day for improved overall health and increased productivity.

– the much-anticipated Elemax Smart can be paired with X-Chair's X1, X2, X3, X4 and X-Tech office chairs. The cooling, heat and massage unit is located in the lower back, dynamic variable lumbar support section of the office chair and features a phone app with Bluetooth control at your fingertips. With Sit Score Smart application technology, the Elemax Smart helps users to understand their sitting health score, length of sitting and more, while encouraging movement throughout the day for improved overall health and increased productivity. X77 Massage Chair – X-Chair's first high-performance massage chair dedicated exclusively to providing individuals with an elevated at-home relaxation and rejuvenation experience. With programs from a Shiatsu Master X77 total-body massage chair is equipped with advanced technology to deliver world-class, therapist-level quality of touch.

– X-Chair's first high-performance massage chair dedicated exclusively to providing individuals with an elevated at-home relaxation and rejuvenation experience. With programs from a Shiatsu Master X77 total-body massage chair is equipped with advanced technology to deliver world-class, therapist-level quality of touch. X-Tech Office Chairs – the X-Tech collection comes complete with the X4 mechanism and design features, but also includes a 22" cooling gel contoured M-Foam seat as well as two premium fabrics in its design, Brisa Soft Touch, a supple and breathable fabric that promotes air circulation for the highest level of seating comfort; and Advanced Tensile Recovery (A.T.R.) fabric in the lumbar section, a responsive and supportive nylon weave that molds to your shape.

– the X-Tech collection comes complete with the X4 mechanism and design features, but also includes a 22" cooling gel contoured M-Foam seat as well as two premium fabrics in its design, Brisa Soft Touch, a supple and breathable fabric that promotes air circulation for the highest level of seating comfort; and Advanced Tensile Recovery (A.T.R.) fabric in the lumbar section, a responsive and supportive nylon weave that molds to your shape. FS 360 Adjustable Arms – the only armrests on the market that can be adjusted 360 degrees to provide the most comfortable arm position for any type of sitter. The latest advancement X-Chair is offering, to allow chair customization for each user.

– the only armrests on the market that can be adjusted 360 degrees to provide the most comfortable arm position for any type of sitter. The latest advancement X-Chair is offering, to allow chair customization for each user. Mavix Gaming Chairs – the ergonomic gaming chair, created for gamers looking for a better solution than the traditional race car seat gaming chair.

X-Chair features 21st century technology and design, enabling users to both look good and be more productive. 10 ergonomic adjustments allow users to fine-tune the office chair via the seat, back, headrest and lumbar, providing unparalleled comfort. Technologies also include SciFloat Infinite Recline, Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support and Tilt Lock all of which make X-Chair the most technologically ergonomic chair on the market.

For more information on X-Chair, visit xchair.com.

X-Chair

X-Chair, one of the leading providers of ergonomic office chairs featuring 21st century technology and design, enable users to both look good and be more productive. This is not your grandfather's chair; 10 ergonomic adjustments allow users to fine-tune the arms, seat, back, headrest and lumbar, providing unparalleled comfort. While the SciFloat Infinite Recline, Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) Support and Tilt Lock technologies make X-Chair the most technologically ergonomic chair on the market. Made with quality craftsmanship and high-performance materials, X-Chair's products feature a 15-year limited warranty and 30-day risk free trial. For more information, visit xchair.com.

For More Media Information:

The Zimmerman Agency for X-Chair

[email protected]

SOURCE X-Chair