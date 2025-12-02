X-Design Launched AI Agent: The Always-On Partner That Saves Small Business 70% of Branding time

SYDNEY, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For small business owners, building a beautiful, consistent brand feels out of reach. Creating a logo in one app, designing a menu in another, and making social posts in a third often leads to scattered visuals that fail to represent the business. Today, X-Design officially launches its new AI Agent, an intelligent branding partner designed to help small businesses create consistent and professional brand identities without the complexity of traditional design tools.

Trained on the real-world needs of more than 500 beta users in retail, food & beverage, wellness, and services, the AI Agent cuts design time by up to 70% and turns the entire branding process into a simple conversation.

"You don't need another design tool. You need a partner who remembers your brand so you don't have to," said Vicky, the founder of Meraki Coffee. "It captures your unique style from day one and ensures every flyer, menu, and product photo tells the same, compelling story."

Key Benefits and Product Highlights

1. Build Your Brand in 10 Minutes

Start with a simple chat. The AI Agent guides you to create an original logo, a curated color palette, matching fonts and ready-to-apply storefront and packaging mockups. In testing, 92% of users finalized their logo within 10 minutes, receiving a complete, production-ready brand kit.

2. Your Always-On Brand Manager:

The AI doesn't forget your brand. It saves the business's logo, colors, typography, and graphic style in the Brand Kit for instant reuse. When you ask for a "winter sale poster," it automatically applies your colors, fonts, and style, ensuring instant consistency. Beta users reported a 35% increase in visual coherence across all touchpoints.

3. Real-World Ready, Right Now:

Forget templates. Get designs built for your industry: stunning restaurant menus, eye-catching retail posters, and clean product flyers—all optimized for real-world print and digital use. Just say, "Create a holiday menu for my café."

4. AI Product Photography: Turn Phone Shots Into Professional ImagesFor sellers who rely on Instagram, Google Maps, or online storefronts, X-Design enhances product photos by one prompt just like "turn this photo into a studio quality photo"，and the Agent will：

1) Generating realistic environments based on the brand style

2) Optimizing lighting and composition

3) Preparing platform-ready crops in ratios such as 1:1, 4:5, and 9:16

Beta results show a 41% increase in user engagement on product posts using X-Design -generated images.

Pricing and Availability

X-Design is now available worldwide at https://x-design.com/

Pricing plans:

1) Free: Basic features with limited usage credits.

2) Pro: Full access to AI tools, enhanced output quality, and expanded usage credits. Monthly pricing depends on region (see website for details, e.g. annually billed users pay US $49.99 per year).

3) Enterprise: Custom plan for businesses requiring higher volume, private models, or API integration. Pricing available on request.

About X-Design

X-Design empowers the heart of the economy: small businesses. Designed to make branding effortless, our AI-powered platform enables local shops, cafés, studios, and independent sellers to create and apply professional, consistent visual identities across every touchpoint—no design skills required.

