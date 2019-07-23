X-Doria Launches AirPods Case with Premium Materials and Detachable Carabiner

A removable carabiner and loop provide convenient portability. Safely attach your AirPods case to carrying bags, travel carriers, or belt loops for on-the-go access.

Defense Trek is compatible with all AirPods, including Airpods with wireless charging case. Trek is wireless charging compatible, while still being able to access the lightning charger port if necessary. It also comes with a small perforation in the front of the case that allows the charging light indicator in AirPods 2 to shine through.

About X-Doria:

A Strong Sense of Style

Based in Santa Monica, California, X-Doria designs products that deliver the maximum protection for devices, while maintaining a stylish & sleek exterior worthy of outfitting the hardware it accessorizes. We continue to push the boundaries of technology, manufacturing, materials and design to deliver industry-leading products that our customers are proud of owning.

Our focused approach allows us to keep up with rapidly changing trends and respond with first-to-market stylish & protective products. Our focus, both as a brand and a team, is to provide functional solutions in a stylishly designed package to provide the best-in-class products consumers need and desire. X-Doria's design team believes and delivers on the idea that mobile accessories should look and feel as good as the products they protect.

Learn more about X-Doria at www.xdorialife.com.

