X-Doria's Most Protective iPhone XR, XS, XS Max Cases
14:13 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Doria, a leading manufacturer of slim protective case with fashion forward design, introduces three iPhone phone case collections to outfit and protect the new iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS. X-Doria is also excited to introduce its Defense Glass tempered glass shield, which adds another layer of protection to the iPhone.
X-Doria's Defense line of cases is tested to meet and exceed military drop test standards (MIL-STD-810G) of up to 10 feet onto concrete and feature a raised front lip (1.2 mm) to help avoid the screen from being damaged or scratched.
The Defense Shield ($29.99) for iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS features:
- Enhanced machined aluminum exterior frame, coupled with a soft rubber bumper, for ultimate protection
- New honeycomb interior lining adds more shock absorption for drops
- Clear polycarbonate back shows off the iPhone's sleek design and color
- Anodized aluminum frame, available in Rose Gold, Red, Black, Purple or Iridescent, and user-friendly one-piece construction complements the premium quality of the iPhone while making it even easier to put on/take off
- Sound channel enhances the user's listening experience by redirecting audio to the front of the device to amplify music listening and talking
- Case compatible with all Qi Wireless chargers
- Cases work with iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XS/X
The Defense Lux ($34.99) for iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS/X features:
- Combines an enhanced machined aluminum exterior frame, soft rubber bumper, and polycarbonate inner backing to provide ultimate protection
- New honeycomb interior lining adds more shock absorption for drops
- Anodized aluminum frame, and user-friendly one-piece construction, complements the premium quality of the iPhone while making it even easier to put on/take off
- Integrated sound channel amplifies the bottom speaker and redirects sound to the front
- Available in Black Carbon Fiber, Black Leather, Dark Glitter, or Red
- Cases work with iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max or iPhone XS/X
The Defense Ultra ($39.99) for iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS/X features:
- Combines an enhanced machined aluminum exterior frame, soft rubber bumper, and polycarbonate inner backing to provide ultimate protection
- New honeycomb interior lining adds more shock absorption for drops
- Anodized aluminum frame, and user-friendly one-piece construction, complements the premium quality of the iPhone while making it even easier to put on/take off
- Integrated sound channel amplifies the bottom speaker and redirects sound to the front
- Available in Black, Purple, Blue, or Gray
- Cases work with iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max or iPhone XS/X
Media & PR Contact:
Katy May
PR & Digital Marketing Manager
katy@xdorialife.com
SOURCE X-Doria
