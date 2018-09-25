X-Doria's Most Protective iPhone XR, XS, XS Max Cases

X-Doria's Defense line of cases is tested to meet and exceed military drop test standards (MIL-STD-810G) of up to 10 feet onto concrete and feature a raised front lip (1.2 mm) to help avoid the screen from being damaged or scratched.

The Defense Shield ($29.99) for iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS features:

Enhanced machined aluminum exterior frame, coupled with a soft rubber bumper, for ultimate protection

New honeycomb interior lining adds more shock absorption for drops

Clear polycarbonate back shows off the iPhone's sleek design and color

Anodized aluminum frame, available in Rose Gold , Red, Black, Purple or Iridescent, and user-friendly one-piece construction complements the premium quality of the iPhone while making it even easier to put on/take off

Case compatible with all Qi Wireless chargers

Cases work with iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XS/X

The Defense Lux ($34.99) for iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS/X features:

Combines an enhanced machined aluminum exterior frame, soft rubber bumper, and polycarbonate inner backing to provide ultimate protection

New honeycomb interior lining adds more shock absorption for drops

Anodized aluminum frame, and user-friendly one-piece construction, complements the premium quality of the iPhone while making it even easier to put on/take off

Integrated sound channel amplifies the bottom speaker and redirects sound to the front

Available in Black Carbon Fiber, Black Leather, Dark Glitter, or Red

Cases work with iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max or iPhone XS/X

The Defense Ultra ($39.99) for iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS/X features:

Combines an enhanced machined aluminum exterior frame, soft rubber bumper, and polycarbonate inner backing to provide ultimate protection

New honeycomb interior lining adds more shock absorption for drops

Anodized aluminum frame, and user-friendly one-piece construction, complements the premium quality of the iPhone while making it even easier to put on/take off

Integrated sound channel amplifies the bottom speaker and redirects sound to the front

Available in Black, Purple, Blue, or Gray

Cases work with iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max or iPhone XS/X

