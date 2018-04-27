X-energy Awarded Department of Energy Cooperative Agreement

"This is an exciting time for X-energy as we embark on this First of a Kind (FOAK) fuel facility that will be licensed to support numerous ARs," said Dr. Kam Ghaffarian, X-energy Founder and CEO. "Given that many AR technologies require higher enriched fuel, a new fabrication facility and the associated U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) fuel facility licensing are required to fulfill a critical element of the supply chain. Our project will ensure the AR industry can meet DOE deployment goals by the mid-2020s."

X-energy is currently manufacturing uranium oxide/carbide (UCO) based kernels, tristructural isotropic (TRISO) particles, and fuel pebbles at a 5,000-sq. ft. Pilot Facility located at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) as part of the DOE Advanced Reactor Concept 2015 Cooperative Agreement. This DOE Project allows X-energy to move from Pilot toward a FOAK fuel facility that serves ARs with HALEU requirements, TRISO-based fuel forms, and ATF.

"With this funding we will initiate design of a high-assay low enriched uranium fuel facility – TRISO-X – while in parallel developing a license application to the NRC," states Dr. Pete Pappano, Vice President, Fuel Production and Project Principal Investigator. "We've had great success in developing TRISO-based fuel element fabrication processes that utilize rapid prototyping and on-line instrumentation to consistently produce high quality fuel. The advanced characterization techniques we've employed to prove fuel quality are cutting-edge and will make the TRISO-X Facility more efficient than any previous fuel facility."

About X-energy

X-energy is an advanced nuclear reactor design and TRISO-based fuel fabrication company. X-energy is developing an innovative nuclear power plant design solution. The Xe-100 is a 200MWt (75MWe) high temperature gas-cooled pebble bed modular reactor that requires less time to construct, uses factory-produced components, cannot melt down, and is "walk-away" safe without operator intervention. In concert with Xe-100 design, X-energy is actively producing TRISO-based fuel forms and will implement pilot scale manufacturing capacities starting in 2018. Reactor and fuel activities are supported by $38.5M in private investment and a five-year $53M U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Reactor Concept Cooperative Agreement award. Twitter: @xenergynuclear; Facebook: facebook.com/xenergynuclear, www.x-energy.com

