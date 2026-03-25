X Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF), a leading Chinese fintech platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Report on Form 6-K for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which has been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue in Q4 2025 was RMB1,467.8 million (US$209.9 million) , a decrease of 14.1% year-over-year and 25.1% quarter-over-quarter . For fiscal year 2025, total net revenue was RMB7,639.4 million (US$1,092.4 million) , an increase of 30.1% from 2024.





in Q4 2025 was , a and . For fiscal year 2025, total net revenue was , an increase of from 2024. Total loan amount facilitated and originated[1] in Q4 2025 was RMB22,768 million, down 29.5% year-over-year and 32.3% quarter-over-quarter. For fiscal year 2025, total loan amount facilitated and originated was RMB130,552 million, an increase of 24.5% from RMB104,889 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net income in Q4 2025 was RMB57.2 million (US$8.2 million) , a decrease of 85.2% year-over-year , driven by higher credit-related provisions and lower loan facilitation revenue. For fiscal year 2025 , net income was RMB1,464.6 million (US$209.4 million) , compared with RMB1,539.9 million in 2024.





in Q4 2025 was , a , driven by higher credit-related provisions and lower loan facilitation revenue. For , , compared with RMB1,539.9 million in 2024. Delinquency rates for loans 31–60 days past due increased to 2.90% (from 1.17% a year ago); loans 91–180 days past due increased to 6.31% (from 2.48% a year ago), reflecting deteriorating asset quality and the Company's adoption of more conservative provisioning.

Mr. Kent Li, President of X Financial, commented: "In the fourth quarter of 2025, we facilitated and originated RMB22.8 billion in loans, a decline of 32.3% from the prior quarter and 29.5% year-over-year. Borrower activity moderated further, with active borrowers declining to approximately 1.69 million, down 20.2% from a year ago, reflecting the Company's deliberate focus on higher-quality origination and tighter credit standards across our core channels. Asset quality came under increased pressure, with the 31–60 day delinquency rate rising to 2.90% and the 91–180 day delinquency rate increasing to 6.31%. These trends reflected continued stress in certain borrower segments and a more conservative industry-wide risk posture. In response, we have strengthened our risk management framework, enhanced collection strategies, and adjusted capital deployment to preserve balance sheet resilience. While profitability was significantly impacted by higher provisions and narrower margins, we believe these actions position the Company for more stable performance over the medium term. Looking ahead, we remain focused on asset quality, disciplined growth, and maintaining strong liquidity to navigate ongoing market uncertainty."

Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of X Financial, added: "In the fourth quarter of 2025, total net revenue was RMB1.47 billion, a decrease of 14.1% from the same period last year and 25.1% sequentially. Net income was RMB57.2 million and non-GAAP adjusted net income was RMB61.3 million, both significantly lower than the prior quarter, primarily due to substantially higher provisions and lower loan facilitation revenue amid reduced origination volumes. Basic earnings per ADS were RMB1.44, and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per ADS were RMB1.56, both lower than the prior quarter, reflecting the impact of elevated credit costs during the period. Operating margin declined to 1.4%, compared with 18.5% in the prior quarter and 30.7% in the same period last year, mainly driven by higher provisioning and reduced contribution from higher-margin facilitation services. We will continue to manage capital conservatively, strengthen our balance sheet, and maintain cost discipline to support business resilience amid an evolving regulatory and operating landscape."

Fourth Quarter 2025 GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Summary

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025 QoQ YoY

RMB RMB RMB



Total net revenue 1,708,722 1,960,954 1,467,843 (25.1 %) (14.1 %) Total operating costs and expenses (1,183,510) (1,599,021) (1,447,660) (9.5 %) 22.3 % Income from operations 525,212 361,933 20,183 (94.4 %) (96.2 %) Net income 385,626 421,241 57,167 (86.4 %) (85.2 %) Non-GAAP adjusted net income 408,022 438,178 61,320 (86.0 %) (85.0 %)











Net income per ADS—basic 8.22 10.56 1.44 (86.4 %) (82.5 %) Net income per ADS—diluted 8.04 10.08 1.44 (85.7 %) (82.1 %)











Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—basic 8.70 11.04 1.56 (85.9 %) (82.1 %) Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—diluted 8.46 10.44 1.56 (85.1 %) (81.6 %)

Business Outlook & Capital Return

Business Outlook: Given the limited visibility at the start of the year and evolving market conditions, X Financial expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated in the first quarter of 2026 to be in the range of RMB 14.5 billion to RMB 15.5 billion . This outlook reflects management's cautious approach amid ongoing macroeconomic and regulatory uncertainty, with continued emphasis on asset quality, disciplined risk management, and sustainable profitability. The forecast represents the Company's current preliminary view and remains subject to change as the year progresses.





Given the limited visibility at the start of the year and evolving market conditions, X Financial expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated in the first quarter of 2026 to be in the range of . This outlook reflects management's cautious approach amid ongoing macroeconomic and regulatory uncertainty, with continued emphasis on asset quality, disciplined risk management, and sustainable profitability. The forecast represents the Company's current preliminary view and remains subject to change as the year progresses. Capital Return to Shareholders: As of March 15, 2026, under the Company's US$100 million share repurchase program, the Company had repurchased an aggregate of approximately 3.79 million ADSs, including approximately 3.37 million ADSs and 2.53 million Class A ordinary shares, for a total consideration of approximately US$53.85 million. The Company now has approximately US$46.15 million remaining under the share repurchase program, which is effective through November 30, 2026. This program underscores the Company's confidence in its long-term growth outlook and its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Repurchases under the program remain subject to market conditions and other factors and may be modified or suspended at management's discretion.

Declaration of Semi-Annual Dividend: Pursuant to the semi-annual dividend policy, the Board today approved the declaration and payment of a semi-annual dividend of US$0.28 per ADS (approximately US$0.0467 per ordinary share). The holders of the Company's ordinary shares shown on the Company's record at the close of trading on April 30, 2026 (U.S. Eastern Daylight Time) will be entitled to the semi-annual dividend. These shareholders, including the Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary of our ADS program (the "Depositary"), will receive the payments of dividends on or about May 20, 2026. Dividends to the Company's ADS holders will be paid by the Depositary after May 20, 2026, and the precise timing of receipt will vary based on the processing efficiency of the respective holding brokerage.

Regulatory Update

The regulatory environment governing internet-based lending in the People's Republic of China continued to evolve during fiscal year 2025, with authorities increasingly refining and strengthening oversight across the entire consumer credit business chain.

The most significant development during the period was Notice 9, issued by the National Financial Regulatory Administration on April 1, 2025, which requires commercial banks to strictly control total borrowing costs. Although Notice 9 does not explicitly stipulate a cap of not exceeding 24% per annum, in practice, a 24% per annum cap on total borrowing cost for a single loan is generally implemented and enforced.

Importantly, 24% per annum may not represent the outer boundary of pricing pressure. During the period, regulatory authorities continued to tighten total borrowing cost caps applicable to microcredit companies and consumer finance companies, and such entities may face de facto requirements set at levels below 24%. The extent to which such requirements may fall below 24%, and the pace and manner of their implementation across different institution types and jurisdictions, remain highly uncertain. The Company currently has no reliable basis upon which to predict the ultimate scope, stringency, or trajectory of applicable borrowing cost limitations. The Company expects that, if current and emerging regulatory requirements are implemented as currently understood, its operating results will be adversely and materially affected relative to those achieved in prior fiscal years. The magnitude of such impact is subject to significant uncertainty; however, investors should not assume that the Company's historical levels of profitability are indicative of future performance, and the possibility of operating losses in future periods cannot be excluded.

Notice 9 also requires commercial bank head offices to implement whitelist management systems for loan facilitation platform operators, prohibiting cooperation with institutions not included on such lists. The implementation of whitelist requirements has introduced additional uncertainty with respect to the Company's funding relationships. By way of illustration only, current practices regarding whitelist administration vary across banking groups and their respective subsidiaries, and it is possible that future regulatory guidance could alter the level at which such determinations are made in ways that may affect the Company's authorized funding relationships. This example is indicative of the broader unpredictability of the regulatory environment, and numerous other aspects of implementation remain similarly subject to change without notice or predictability.

Separately, payment institution rating measures issued by the People's Bank of China in December 2025 extend regulatory oversight further across the lending chain, increasing overall compliance burdens and operational costs for industry participants.

The Company is closely monitoring these developments as they continue to evolve into 2026. Management currently has limited visibility into the ultimate scope, pace, and direction of implementation, and the potential impact of these regulatory changes on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations cannot be determined with any degree of certainty at this time.

Conference Call

X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 26, 2026 (8:30 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on March 26, 2026).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: 800-905945 Mainland China: 4001-201203 International: 1-412-902-4272 Passcode: X Financial

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call. A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 2, 2026:

United States: 1-855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 7562117

Additional Information

This press release contains highlights only. For the Company's complete financial results and management's discussion and analysis for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, please refer to the Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2026.

About X Financial

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company") is a leading Chinese fintech platform. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate and originate loans to prime borrowers under a risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance and help investors to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We also believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

We use in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, (iv) adjusted net income (loss) per basic share, and (v) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments, gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method and impairment losses on long-term investments. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.9931 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2025, as published in the Federal Reserve Board's H.10 statistical release. Percentages stated in this release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace's products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Projections

This announcement also contains certain financial forecasts (or guidance) with respect to the Company's projected financial results. The Company's independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections or guidance for the purpose of their inclusion in this announcement, and accordingly, they did not express an opinion or provide any other form assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this announcement. This guidance should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of the future performance of the Company, or that actual results will not differ materially from those set forth in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this announcement should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will actually be achieved. You should review this information together with the Company's historical information.

[1] Represents the total amount of loans that the Company facilitated and originated during the relevant period.

X Financial Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2025

As of December 31, 2025

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents 984,611

987,631

141,229 Restricted cash, net 676,793

1,145,962

163,870 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 2,029,550

3,145,976

449,869 Loans receivable from Credit Loans and other loans, net 4,828,317

5,298,631

757,694 Deposits to institutional cooperators, net 1,958,297

1,713,593

245,041 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,079

43,547

6,227 Financial guarantee derivative 1,038

-

- Deferred tax assets, net 197,713

455,358

65,115 Long term investments 498,038

515,524

73,719 Property and equipment, net 15,833

23,900

3,418 Intangible assets, net 36,592

39,183

5,603 Financial investments 513,476

1,243,076

177,758 Other non-current assets 44,951

53,364

7,631 TOTAL ASSETS 11,819,288

14,665,745

2,097,174











LIABILITIES









Payable to investors and institutional funding partners at amortized cost 2,184,086

3,054,982

436,856 Contingent guarantee liabilities 187,641

748,307

107,006 Deferred guarantee income 164,725

467,629

66,870 Financial guarantee derivative -

15,426

2,206 Short-term borrowings 328,500

409,530

58,562 Accrued payroll and welfare 94,717

76,058

10,876 Other tax payable 279,993

221,940

31,739 Income tax payable 591,491

677,521

96,884 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 941,506

1,053,071

150,587 Other non-current liabilities 27,516

34,807

4,977 Deferred tax liabilities 65,959

69,673

9,963 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,866,134

6,828,944

976,526











Commitments and Contingencies









Equity:









Common shares (250,678,439 and 234,517,901 shares outstanding

as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively) 207

207

30 Treasury stock (509,644)

(967,773)

(138,390) Additional paid-in capital 3,207,028

3,256,349

465,652 Retained earnings 4,174,511

5,484,294

784,244 Other comprehensive income 81,052

63,724

9,112 TOTAL EQUITY 6,953,154

7,836,801

1,120,648











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 11,819,288

14,665,745

2,097,174

X Financial Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2024 2025 2025

2024 2025 2025

RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB USD Net revenues













Loan facilitation service 877,664 440,669 63,015

3,102,345 3,843,005 549,542 Post-origination service 266,018 249,251 35,642

759,539 1,074,454 153,645 Financing income 350,599 393,987 56,339

1,372,004 1,396,976 199,765 Guarantee income 69,649 263,245 37,644

201,716 636,572 91,030 Other revenue 144,792 120,691 17,259

436,178 688,418 98,442 Total net revenue 1,708,722 1,467,843 209,899

5,871,782 7,639,425 1,092,424















Operating costs and expenses:













Origination and servicing 438,975 505,378 72,268

1,738,139 2,020,546 288,934 Borrower acquisitions and marketing 503,704 212,165 30,339

1,582,472 2,202,375 314,935 General and administrative 48,886 46,158 6,601

175,934 199,559 28,537 Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 13,262 139,609 19,964

35,732 242,719 34,708 Provision for loans receivable 64,289 132,624 18,965

221,658 340,209 48,649 Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities 116,103 398,052 56,921

241,738 1,001,273 143,180 Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative (1,038) 14,704 2,103

(1,038) 3,367 481 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses for deposits and other financial assets (671) (1,030) (147)

3,378 (702) (100) Total operating costs and expenses 1,183,510 1,447,660 207,014

3,998,013 6,009,346 859,324















Income from operations 525,212 20,183 2,885

1,873,769 1,630,079 233,100 Interest income (expenses), net 4,338 4,446 636

(560) 10,659 1,524 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (6,183) 2,102 301

(9,533) (8,539) (1,221) Income (loss) from financial investments 13,396 (513) (73)

17,134 (14,456) (2,067) Other income, net 4,084 5,029 719

13,521 132,250 18,911















Income before income taxes 540,847 31,247 4,468

1,894,331 1,749,993 250,247















Income tax (expense) benefit (150,778) 15,849 2,266

(405,702) (291,650) (41,705) Gain from equity in affiliates, net of tax 4,587 4,740 678

10,159 25,716 3,677 (Loss) gain from financial investments at equity method, net of tax (9,030) 5,331 762

41,118 (19,506) (2,789) Net income 385,626 57,167 8,174

1,539,906 1,464,553 209,430 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - -

- - - Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders 385,626 57,167 8,174

1,539,906 1,464,553 209,430















Net income 385,626 57,167 8,174

1,539,906 1,464,553 209,430 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:













Gain (loss) from equity in affiliates 105 (30) (4)

(314) 148 21 (Loss) income from financial investments (5,807) 3,966 567

293 3,198 457 Foreign currency translation adjustments 19,186 (9,336) (1,335)

11,596 (20,674) (2,956) Comprehensive income 399,110 51,767 7,402

1,551,481 1,447,225 206,952 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests - - -

- - - Comprehensive income attributable to X Financial shareholders 399,110 51,767 7,402

1,551,481 1,447,225 206,952















Net income per share—basic 1.37 0.24 0.03

5.33 6.00 0.86 Net income per share—diluted 1.34 0.24 0.03

5.25 5.87 0.84















Net income per ADS—basic 8.22 1.44 0.21

31.98 36.00 5.15 Net income per ADS—diluted 8.04 1.44 0.21

31.50 35.22 5.04















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic 281,823,659 233,525,027 233,525,027

288,828,371 243,975,946 243,975,946 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted 288,542,180 238,285,537 238,285,537

293,354,671 249,489,203 249,489,203

X Financial Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2024 2025 2025

2024 2025 2025

RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB USD GAAP net income 385,626 57,167 8,174

1,539,906 1,464,553 209,430 Less: Income (loss) from financial investments (net of tax of nil) 13,396 (513) (73)

17,134 (14,456) (2,067) Less: Impairment losses on financial investments (net of tax of nil) - - -

- - - Less: Impairment losses on long-term investments (net of tax) (16,680) - -

(16,680) - - Less: (Loss) gain from financial investments at equity method (net of tax of nil) (9,030) 5,331 762

41,118 (19,506) (2,789) Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil) 10,082 8,971 1,283

40,178 60,967 8,718 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 408,022 61,320 8,768

1,538,512 1,559,482 223,004















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—basic 1.45 0.26 0.04

5.33 6.39 0.91 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—diluted 1.41 0.26 0.04

5.24 6.25 0.89















Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—basic 8.70 1.56 0.22

31.98 38.34 5.48 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—diluted 8.46 1.56 0.22

31.44 37.50 5.36















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic 281,823,659 233,525,027 233,525,027

288,828,371 243,975,946 243,975,946 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted 288,542,180 238,285,537 238,285,537

293,354,671 249,489,203 249,489,203

SOURCE X Financial