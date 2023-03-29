X Financial to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 31, 2023

News provided by

X Financial

Mar 29, 2023, 16:10 ET

SHENZHEN, China, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the "Company"), a leading online personal finance company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, March 31, 2023.

X Financial's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, March 31, 2023 (7:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

852-301-84992

Mainland China:

4001-201203

International:

1-412-902-4272

Passcode:

X Financial

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until April 7, 2023:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

4045690

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

About X Financial

X Financial is a leading online personal finance company in China. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate loans to prime borrowers under a robust risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

For more information, please contact:

X Financial
Mr. Frank Fuya Zheng
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In US 
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE X Financial

Also from this source

X Financial Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

X Financial to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 9, 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics